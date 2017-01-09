Feminism or Misandry A Review of 'Amazon in the Gully' by Mma Ken-Akparanta

Should women always be the one to cook, clean, bathe children and take care of the home? What is the definition of an ideal, responsible woman?

Amazon in the Gully by MMA Ken-Akparanta shows us what happens when gender roles are switched. A place men where wives are the bread winners and house husbands are the ones responsible for cooking, caring for the children and other house chores.

Meet Ezenwayi, a proud, respected gynecologist at the private hospital in Kaduna, who is the bread winner in her home. She beats her house husband Ukwunna, lords over him, dictates what he should do and overall demands that he should be submissive to her tall orders and battering.

He adopts his 18-month niece Amarachi, who had just lost her parents to an inferno to live with them. Ezenwayi hates Amarachi, Ezenwayi hates Ukwunna, In fact, Ezenwayi was your typical angry black woman, she hated everyone except her half-caste love child, Golda who she had when she was a teenager for a British missionary son.

This book plot was a bit disjointed, Ezenwayi and Ukwunna later had a boy who later became a closeted homosexual and wanted nothing to do with his parents. Golda became pregnant for Ukwunna, Amarachi despite the hatred from her 'mother' married a criminal and went on to do bigger things.

This book would have been perfect as a short story. Or as a Nollywood movie script. It had no business running too long into a 343 paged book.

It was incoherent and plotless. The word building was very nice but still boring. In some parts, it tried to be profound and it failed horribly.

Some parts of the book aren’t too bad, but there is absolutely nothing to tie them together.

And the ending where Ezenwayi rose from the dead. WTF was that? What has that got to do with the plot?

However, even though a poor attempt at examining feminism and misandry, this book raises very important questions.

Is modern feminism anti-men? Should women be the ones to cook, gossip and take care of the home while the man assumes leadership as the breadwinner? Is gender roles bull shit? Why do our culture pits women against each other like in the case of Ezenwayi and Amarachi?

Why do we associate traits to be either masculine or feminine? For example, cooking is seen as unmasculine and crying is seen as feminine.

This book touches upon serious matters such as sexual violence, homophobia, rape, feminism as well as the more subliminal insidious behaviors that marginalize women and limit men around the world.

She shows us that while craving quality to fight gender bias is a good cause, putting power solely in the hands of women is not going to change the status quo because women are just as much capable of meanness & exploitation. What we should advocate for instead, is a system that allows equal rights.

This book is a fresh way to examine role reversals, gender expectations and gender identities.

Akparanta's message is also a positive one: Feminism is bullshit if it erodes the rights of men.

Rating: 2.5/5

Many thanks to the author for providing a copy of Amazon in the Gully in exchange for an honest review.