Dear Ijeawele, A Feminist Manifesto Yaay! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's new book is coming out soon

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie just announced that her new book Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions  is coming out in March 2017.

Our woman crush, slayer of White misogynist, badass feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie just announced that her new book Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions  is coming out in March 2017.

In Dear Ijeawele, a powerful new statement about feminism today—written as a letter to a friend, Adichie proposed that if we want a fairer world we need to raise our sons and daughters differently.

The blurb reads:

"In this remarkable new book, Adichie replies by letter to a friend’s request for help on how to bring up her newborn baby girl as a feminist.

Here are fifteen invaluable suggestions–compelling, direct, wryly funny, and perceptive–for how to empower a daughter to become a strong, independent woman. From encouraging her to choose a helicopter, and not only a doll, as a toy if she so desires; having open conversations with her about clothes, makeup, and sexuality; debunking the myth that women are somehow biologically arranged to be in the kitchen making dinner, and that men can “allow” women to have full careers, Dear Ijeawele goes right to the heart of sexual politics in the twenty-first century. It will start a new and urgently needed conversation about what it really means to be a woman today."

Published by Knopf (US) and Fourth Estate (UK), the book will be available in hardback and ebook in the US and UK on March 7, 2017.

This is not her first feminist manifesto to go viral, in 2014, her 'We Should All Be Feminists'  award-winning TED talk of the same name was watched by more than 2 million people on YouTube and was sampled by Beyoncé in her single Flawless,

It was made into a small book, translated and distributed in public schools in Sweden.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is also the author of the novels Purple Hibiscus; Half of a Yellow Sun, which won the Orange Prize; Americanah, which won the NBCC Award and was a New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, and Entertainment Weekly Best Book of the Year; the story collection The Thing Around Your Neck; and the essay We Should All Be Feminists.

A recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, she divides her time between the United States and Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on the complexities of the feminism movement, raising our girls and the fragile male ego

