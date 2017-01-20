Daliyah Marie Arana Meet 4-year-old girl that has read more than 1,000 books

The beautiful ones have been born after all, meet 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana who has read more 1,000 books.

  • Published:
  play

Her love for reading stunned everyone that she was made the “librarian for the day” at the Library of Congress, the world’s largest library.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden tweeted two photos of herself and Daliyah walking around the Library of Congress. In the tweet, Hayden, who is the first woman and first African-American to lead the library, wrote that the 4-year-old has already read more than 1,000 books. Huff Post reported.

 

Daliyah’s mother, Haleema Arana, said her daughter began reading when she was about 2 years old.

Arana said "Daliyah participated in Georgia’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which encourages kids to read 1,000 books before their first day of kindergarten. She finished all 1,000 books before her first day of preschool."

Her mom told The Washington Post the library is her “most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world.”

Deliyah, who has a library card of her own so she can check out books as often as she desires, wants to encourage other kids to read as well.

