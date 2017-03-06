Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian novelist elected into American academy of arts and letters

Chimamanda records a remarkable achievement as she joins Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka in the American academy of arts and letters

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chimamanda adichie play

Chimamanda adichie

(awuf naija)

Must Read 3 new Nigerian books to look out for
Nigerian Student Poetry 'Sundown in Port Harcourt' by Okafor Kingsley Chisom
Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie Nigerian author’s 'Americanah' for reading in New York
Short Story 'Temptation calling' by Ayeni Tolulope
Nigerian Poetry 'Life' by Naga Avan-Nomayo
African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library
Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for Literature calls for Entry
Millennium Fifth book to hit shelves on September 7
Romantic Novels Five Romance Novels you should read this Valentine
Pulse Book Review The Joys of Motherhood: When your children become undoing

Award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Ngozi- Adichie, has recorded yet another remarkable achievement being elected into the American Academy of Arts and Letters as a foreign honorary member.

Chimamanda joins Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka who was elected in 1986, making her the second Nigerian in the Academy.

According to the press release, Calvin Trillin, secretary, will induct fourteen members into the 250-person organisation and President Yehudi Wyner will induct three foreign honorary members. Joyce Carol Oates will deliver the centennial Blashfield Foundation Address.

Adichie, alongside two other newly elected foreign honorees, Kaija Saariaho, a Finnish composer, and Zadie Smith, an English writer and the 14 elected Americans will be inducted at the annual induction and award ceremony in May.

ALSO READ: Nigerian author’s 'Americanah' for reading in New York

The objective of the Academy includes to “foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts” by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theatre, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums across the country.

An exhibition of art, architecture, books, and manuscripts by new members and recipients of awards will be on view in the galleries from May 18 to June 11.

Some of her previous awards include Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction 2007 (Half of a yellow Sun), The MacArthur Fellowship 2008 for Fiction and The PEN Open Book Award, 2007 (Half of a Yellow Sun).

More

Biboye Afenfia Bayelsa's 12-year-old writes book

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian novelist elected into American academy of...bullet
2 Nigerian Student Poetry 'Sundown in Port Harcourt' by Okafor Kingsley...bullet
3 Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for...bullet

Pulse Books

Lasgidi
African Flash Fiction 'A bullet in lasgidi episode 3' by Rooky Kamiz
WBD
World Book Day Harry Potter and the 3 philosophers, coraline, other books you should read
Paxoid
Biboye Afenfia Bayelsa's 12-year-old writes book
sick man
Nigerian Student Poetry "IBA" by Abraham Isaac Oluwatimilehin