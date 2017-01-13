1. Fifty Shades Darker by E.L. James

The second installment of Fifty Shades of Grey, Anastasia and Christian rekindle their searing sensual affair, but Anastasia learns more about the harrowing past of her damaged, driven, and demanding boyfriend.

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan

2. Wonder by R.J. Palacio

August Pullman was born with a facial difference that previously prevented him from going to a mainstream school. Now starting fifth grade at prep school, he just wants to be treated as an ordinary kid — but his classmates can’t get past Auggie’s extraordinary face. The book begins from Auggie’s point of view, but soon switches to include his classmates, his sister, her boyfriend, and others. These perspectives converge in a portrait of one community’s struggle with empathy, compassion, and acceptance.

Starring: Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay

3. Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

Just after midnight, a snowstorm stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks in the middle of Yugoslavia. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of year. But by morning there is one passenger less. A “respectable American gentleman” lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside… Hercule Poirot is also aboard, having arrived in the nick of time to claim a second-class compartment — and the most astounding case of his illustrious career.

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad

4. The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger by Stephen King

Gunslinger Roland Deschain roams an Old West-like landscape in search of the dark tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world.

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Katheryn Winnick

5. Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon

A quarantined girl who’s allergic to basically everything and everyone falls in love with the boy next door, who becomes the biggest risk she’s ever taken.

Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose.

6. The Lost City of Z by David Grann

In 1925, the legendary British explorer Percy Fawcett ventured into the Amazon jungle, in search of a fabled civilization. He never returned. Over the years countless perished trying to find evidence of his party and the place he called “The Lost City of Z.” In this narrative nonfiction, journalist David Grann interweaves the spellbinding stories of Fawcett’s quest for “Z” and his own journey into the deadly jungle, as he unravels the greatest exploration mystery of the 20th century.

Starring: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson

7. The Circle by Dave Eggers

The Circle, the world’s most powerful internet company, links users’ personal emails, social media accounts, banking, and purchasing with their universal operating system, resulting in one online identity and a new age of civility and transparency. When Mae is hired to work there, she feels she’s been given the opportunity of a lifetime. But what begins as the captivating story of one woman’s ambition and idealism soon becomes a heart-racing novel of suspense, raising questions about memory, history, privacy, democracy, and the limits of human knowledge.

Starring: Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega

8. The Dinner by Herman Koch

The darkly suspenseful, highly controversial tale of two families united by the accountability of one horrific, criminal act their 15-year-old sons have committed. The foursome are struggling to make the hardest decision of their lives — all over the course of one meal.

Starring: Richard Gere, Laura Linney

9. Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A story of love and race centered around a young man and woman from Nigeria who face difficult choices and challenges in the countries they come to call home.

10. The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman

A true story in which the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo saved hundreds of people from Nazi hands.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Daniel Brühl, Johan Heldenbergh

