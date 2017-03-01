Meet 12 year old Biboye Afenfia, a class three pupil of Aiyedumo Premiere School (Junior Secondary School) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, author of a fictional novel Paxoid.

Paxoid is aimed at using the character of Patrick to inspire youths and kids not to be limited by their age but to aim higher in life and use their talents to help humanity.

Biboye, son of Michael Afenfia, the current chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Bayelsa State chapter, and author of, Don’t Die on Wednesday, attributes the success of his book, Paxoid, to his father saying "He played an important role. He helped me a lot. He believed in my story and he gave me the courage to write. When I started, he was there for me till the end".

Paxoid examines the life of a 14-year-old boy called Patrick who visits his mum on her hospital bed and the mum tells him he is going to have a younger brother soon.

He has been an only child all his life and so the news that he is going to have a junior really sound strange to him. He decides to go somewhere alone in order to clear his head and digest the strange news properly.

He meets two strange men who gives him a medallion which confers certain magical powers on him with a piece of advice to use it to save humanity.

The book explores whether Patrick is able to use his new-found status for positive reasons and how prepared he is to take the additional responsibility of a big brother.

According to Biboye, "the book title was inspired by the heroic name Patrick assumed. The name is of course adopted because he doesn’t want people to know who he really is. Its a mixture of the first two letters of his name with the heroic name of his choice".

Biboye says he intends to go into full-time writing. So, we should totally watch out for him!