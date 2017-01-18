Association of Nigerian Authors "We are going to construct 'Writers Village' in Abuja"

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) just announced that plans are on-going to construct "Writers Village'' in Abuja.

  • Published:
  • Abdullahi Denja
    Abdullahi Denja   
Flora Nwakpa
African Flash Fiction
Movie Adaptation
African Literature
Gorgeous Book Covers
Movie Adaptations 2017
Wale Adebanwi President Buhari congratulates Nigerian author on his appointment at Oxford University

For upcoming writers who have been dreaming of having a place to themselves, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) just announced that plans are on-going to construct "Writers Village'' in Abuja.

The President of ANA, Mr Abdullahi Denja said the proposed construction of the village was part of projects that had been earmarked by the association in 2017.

"This year, we are looking at consolidating last year's achievements by introducing some new projects. We are going to commence the effective development of writers' village in Mpape; this is a project that is dear to the heart of ANA."

He adds that the association intends to kickstart a nation-wide campaign on 'A book, A Child'.

"During this campaign, we are going to produce good books on values and nationhood to instil nationalism in our children. We will ensure that every Nigerian child of school age has a copy; that is what we are trying to midwife in the first quarter of this year," Denja said.

The president emphasised that the association was looking forward to holding two literary conferences in 2017.

"One will be on 'Citizen of Emergent Nigerian Literature'; the second will be 'Indigenous Literature Workshop' for indigenous writers to hold in Sokoto or Kaduna State. Vanguard Newspaper reported.

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

