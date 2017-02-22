African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library

Lovers of fiction books, here's a list of 3 Nigerian fiction books you should include in your library.

1. Dreams of yesterday by Lilian Uchenna Amah

Dreams of yesterday is a historical romance novel that describes the horror of the Nigerian Civil War and its aftermath through a story of love, sacrifice and death. The lives, loves, triumphs and trials of a bi-ethnic couple are examined. Lekan Lawson loves his wife Ronke. Separated from her during the war and suffering from amnesia, he meets and falls in love with another woman, Ndidi. The war ends, he finds Ronke again and unable to let go of either woman, Lekan starts a love triangle that can only lead to disaster. Can one man love two women at the same time? Can a woman accept and learn to live with the knowledge that her husband loves her but also loves another woman?

Dreams of Yesterday is racy, full of suspense and leaves the reader yearning for more.

2. Minds on rides by Ugochukwu Chinye-ikejiunor

Minds on rides is a suspense/thriller which sees the unimaginable circumstance behind Chidimma’s birth and the impact of enormous insecurity it brought to her family, the Benjamins.

She gets kidnapped by someone who wants nothing else for ransom than that mysterious gift she was born with and her dad with all his affluence tries to rescue her, as the case gets more complicated.

3. A conspiracy of Ravens by Othuke Ominiabohs

A conspiracy of Ravens is a suspense filled novel. Alex Randa, a celebrated agent of the Department of State Services, with a compelling record of successes is tasked by the president to secure the release of nine expatriates who are held hostage by militants; and to also uncover the sponsors behind the militants. Alex soon realises that quickly they must race against time to save not just the hostages but a nation on the brink of a bloody Civil War.