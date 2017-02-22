African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library

Looking for a couple of good Nigerian fiction books to include in your library? Consider these.

  • Published:
Malfa Ali, one of the founders of the Hunar project that aims to save the Kurdish language from extinction, searches for a book at a library in Qamishli, northeast Syria play

Malfa Ali, one of the founders of the Hunar project that aims to save the Kurdish language from extinction, searches for a book at a library in Qamishli, northeast Syria

(AFP)

Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for Literature calls for Entry
Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for submission
Millennium Fifth book to hit shelves on September 7
Pulse Book Review The Joys of Motherhood: When your children become undoing
Donald Trump Three awesome Books of Donald Trump
Buchi Emecheta 7 books you probably didn't know the Nigerian Novelist wrote
Steve Shaba Ronke Disu interviews Steve Shaba of Kraft Books on the Literati
African Literature 7 petite African books you should include in your library
Daliyah Marie Arana Meet 4-year-old girl that has read more than 1,000 books
PEN America Literary Awards Teju Cole named finalist in 2 categories for his book 'Known and Strange Things'

Lovers of fiction books, here's a list of 3 Nigerian fiction books you should include in your library.

1. Dreams of yesterday by Lilian Uchenna Amah

Dreams of yesterday play

Dreams of yesterday

(E4PR)

 

Dreams of yesterday is a historical romance novel that describes the horror of the Nigerian Civil War and its aftermath through a story of love, sacrifice and death. The lives, loves, triumphs and trials of a bi-ethnic couple are examined. Lekan Lawson loves his wife Ronke. Separated from her during the war and suffering from amnesia, he meets and falls in love with another woman, Ndidi. The war ends, he finds Ronke again and unable to let go of either woman, Lekan starts a love triangle that can only lead to disaster. Can one man love two women at the same time? Can a woman accept and learn to live with the knowledge that her husband loves her but also loves another woman?

Dreams of Yesterday  is racy, full of suspense and leaves the reader yearning for more.

2. Minds on rides by Ugochukwu Chinye-ikejiunor

minds on rides play

minds on rides

(Naij.com)

 

Minds on rides is a suspense/thriller which sees the unimaginable circumstance behind Chidimma’s birth and the impact of enormous insecurity it brought to her family, the Benjamins.

She gets kidnapped by someone who wants nothing else for ransom than that mysterious gift she was born with and her dad with all his affluence tries to rescue her, as the case gets more complicated.

3. A conspiracy of Ravens by Othuke Ominiabohs

Conspiracy of ravens play

Conspiracy of ravens

(TTPAfrica)

 

A conspiracy of Ravens is a suspense filled novel. Alex Randa, a celebrated agent of the Department of State Services, with a compelling record of successes is tasked by the president to secure the release of nine expatriates who are held hostage by militants; and to also uncover the sponsors behind the militants.  Alex soon realises that quickly they must race against time to save not just the hostages but a nation on the brink of a bloody Civil War.

ALSO READ: 7 Nigerian new books you need to read in 2017

More

Romantic Novels Five Romance Novels you should read this Valentine

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
2 Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for submissionbullet
3 Flash Fiction 'Memoirs of a Lagos Wedding Planner- series five' by...bullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry 'The sun will rise again' by Noah Oladele
The fifth book in the Millennium crime series does not yet have an English title but its Swedish title translates as "The Man Who Searched for his Shadow", and is authored by David Lagercrantz (pictured)
Millennium Fifth book to hit shelves on September 7
Bullet
African Flash Fiction 'A Bullet in lasgidi Episode 2' By Rooky Kamiz
Lagos
Flashback Friday Life on the Mainland By Amatesiro Dore