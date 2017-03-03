African Flash Fiction 'A bullet in lasgidi episode 3' by Rooky Kamiz

"4:00 pm, I'm such an early bird", I thought as I arrived the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International airport at Ikeja, Lagos. I scanned the large hall of travellers and workers and proceeded to clear my ticket sent to me via mail.

Reaching the allotted section for clearance I had noticed a cute guy staring at me. I gave Him a side glare and a few eye contacts as I proceeded the line of hopeful travelers waiting to be cleared. It took me almost the time to get out of a third mainland Bridge traffic to get to the officer attending to me but I was glad I had made it anyway after all the cute guy had become quite persistent.

"Hello Ma'am , here's your ticket for your First Class Experience please kindly follow the attendant and you'll be led to a VIP lodge before your flight" , said The Bold Fat Airport Attendant as she gestured towards a skinny nurse-Looking attendant to attend to me , I felt like I was witnessing a living irony. I was taken to a secluded but pleasant lodge , Ac Tight and Stereo Fortified and also some nice brands of juice and snacks while I waited for my plane, just as I was about to get more comfortable my alarm goes wild, it had just clocked 6:00 pm and here I sat : tickets in hand and my nanotechnology bag as usual but this time de-weaponised.

The organisation had transported all we needed for the operation but the scariest part of it all was Agent 04 was nowhere to be found I looked around one more time but could only see some old looking men who seemed to be very wealthy and some apparently spoilt kids from rich backgrounds in that minute the scheduled flight to Abuja was just announced and everyone were on their way to the final clearance towards the plane.

"Understanding how the Omega works bug me at times, so complicated", coming from one who works for the Omega I thought walking towards the plane.

"Hello Pretty, you must be sugar cause you look so sweet", Said a nice voice from behind me and my inner response was like "who dah hell?" It was the Cute looking guy who had been staring at me all evening ... See One Chance!

"hiya", I replied seeming quite friendly but uninterested...

" I am Chad, pleasure is mine", He said stretching out his hands towards mine

"Nice meeting you, I see you are going to Abuja also?", I said dodging the name part cause I didn't want a new friend not to talk of a stalker!

"Yeah sure but I'm going on a short visit though, what about you?", He rebounded ... persistent guy huh

"Well the same", I smiled trying to end the conversation

"I see we have quite some things in common here", He pressured on.

We talked for awhile and departed as we got into the plane only for him to walk up to my seat with his ticket showing the seat number beside me, I almost died thinking of how I was about to be talked dead on my way to Abuja. I didn't blame him I blame the Omega and the Agent 04 who had refused to show up.

"If this isn't fate telling us something I don't know what is dear?", he smiled as he sat close to me

On a second thought, he wasn't bad at all, he was a tall well built and cute looking young man obviously older than me and he smelled and looked Arabian also, "a half-cast" I could smell the Oyinbo blood... I could decide to flirt back and have fun but then again I didn't know if he was a Yoruba demon who may find his way into my pants before I could say "Jack Robinson"

"Well Our fates are very far apart trust me you wouldn't wanna dare', I replied putting a strange sneer so I could frighten him away.

"And how can you tell?", He still smiles handsomely as though unperturbed.

"Cause I can cut you in a million pieces and throw them across the Pacific Ocean if you piss me off", I snarled dangerously with a snake like a look licking my lips simultaneously.

He looked at me suspiciously, sighed and then spoke

"Well that went from a 0-100 real quick, I guess it's getting hot here can I take off my jacket?", he asked politely looking scared. Finally, I had won the cutie, such a scary Cat, I gestured to him to do whatever he wants to as I wondered how he could be hot in an Ac tight plane. He pulled over his leather jacket and I caught a glimpse of his red basketball singlet which had a bold familiar Number written on it, I was stunned as hell cause it just dawned on me I had been playing myself all along

"Wait a minute? Are you?" I asked

"Yeah I am, now let's go to Abuja ", he said and winked at me as the pilots announced the usual flight routine procedures.

"He had a boldly written Number "04" on his Basketball jersey and of course I needed no explanation once again the Omega had not failed to intrigue me", I thought as the plane revved to life and took a huge race towards the skies.

Rooky Kamiz is a Creative Explorer due to his ever bubbling taste for exploring and adventuring into different forms of Art and Creativity. He is officially a Spontaneous Poet, an On Air Personality currently at Silver bird's Rhythm FM 93.7 Benin City, a Strategist/Consultant and a brand manager with Event Management brands.