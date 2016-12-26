2017 Man Booker jury :  Lola Young, Colin Thubron and Tom Phillips among booker prize judges

Home > Pulse Books >

The 2017 Man Booker Prize judges have been announced and the jury will be chaired by Baroness Lola Young.

She will be joined by travel writer and novelist Colin Thubron and artist Tom Phillips.

Novelist Sarah Hall, who has twice been in the running for the prize, also joins the the panel alongside Lila Azam Zanganeh, a US-based literary critic of Iranian French background, whose first book, The Enchanter, was an unconventional homage to Nabokov. Guardian UK reported.

 

Baroness Lola Young said: "It is wonderful – a real privilege – to embark on this great adventure with such an accomplished panel of judges. The prospect of getting to know each other through sharing insights and discussing this year’s finest fiction is one to relish. As always, it's a big challenge and we're all excited and ready to rise to it."

It will be the 49th year of the Booker, which carries a prize of £50,000 (25 million Naira)

The winner of the 2016 Man Booker Prize for Fiction, The Sellout by Paul Beatty (Oneworld), was the first US author to win the prize. While Marlon James took home the award in 2015 for A Brief History of Seven Killings.

 

The Man Booker dozen – traditionally a 13-book longlist – will be announced in July 2017, and the shortlist of six books in September 2017.

The winner will be crowned in October 2017, at an awards ceremony at London’s Guildhall, broadcast live by the BBC.

ALSO READ: Why I wanted Paul Beatty's The Sellout to win so badly

