Pulse Blogger Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

In this episode I discuss the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa even after the struggle we went through to help them get Independence.

I also throw some lights on the role of town hall meetings with our elected officials across board to get give our own input and get engaged in the democratic process in order help shape out Government as well as hold our elected officials accountable while they are in office.

