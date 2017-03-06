Pulse Blogger The makeup sex

Marriage is sweet and bitter at the same time; it all depends on the side we want to see. Whoever said that marriage is a bed of roses must be lying and may have been married to Jesus.

Being married for nine good years, I have had my own good share of quarrels, arguments and silent treatment in my home, which ends up making us stronger and better.

It is said that couples who don’t fight, (not necessarily physical combat) quarrels arguments, misunderstandings don’t really know each other and probably don’t communicate well and maybe keeping secrets.

In every marriage or relationships, fights quarrels and arguments are bound to happen; the issue is how fast normalcy returns back to the home. Silent treatment is a torture and destroys relationships, but who wants to break the silence first. I wonder why women love the silent treatment, of all wife friends, all of them has agreed to give their husbands silent treatment at some point.

He wronged me, she wronged me, it doesn’t really matter who wronged who but whoever that took the first bold step to apologize is quite strong. I’m sorry is a short sentence but most times hard to say, everyone is claiming right.

The wrong has been done, the fight ended, apology tendered, wrong forgiven, but does normalcy return without having the makeup sex? For me it’s a big no, I must get that makeup sex.

Anytime I feel I want good sex, I graciously look for hubby's trouble and then apologize later, come and see hot love making after the apology with a lot of begging………..chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Come and hear sweet names being whispered in my ear and sweet nothings making me forget we just had a fight. That is when you hear me say thank you sweet after lovemaking. Good lovemaking is sure one of the sweet things in marriage sha.

The makeup sex literally means I have forgiven you, it’s ok and over.

Maybe you have gone out together, did all sorts of fun things together but the makeup sex is yet to happen, to me there is still tension in the home.

To me personally, makeup sex (love making after a quarrel) is sweeter and hotter than any sex, like it feels you are with a different person, that is when hubby obeys me and follows my commands just to make sure he gives me pleasure and satisfaction at all cost.

Husbands give your wives makeup sex, wives demand for makeup sex, let me know how you feel after the session. Let me see if you won’t be looking for trouble all the time.

Who else loves makeup sex; let’s hear your voice in the comment box.

Written by Faith Iloka a public servant, cute mother of three based in Abuja with a great passion for marriage and raising kids well.

