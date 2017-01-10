Pulse Blogger 'Omo, be lyrical, o critical!'

Okay, I have a confession, please “don’t take it personal”! LOL! I love old school music. There is a reason, and a very good one, I believe. I still remember a group called “DYNASTY” they sang “LOVE IN THE FAST LANE “; the lyrics are phenomenal.

It was like the thoughts about love relationships were sculpted into life as it were with a driver on the road.

“ I played it by the rules, stayed out of heavy traffic. And I ended up, a girl with a broken heart; had to take out some insurance on my feelings, so that I can be protected from the start; I tell myself I’ll hit and run, the way that it happened to me.

But I just can’t let my heart, take a backseat on a free way to a dead end”. (I still remember the lyrics after, 30 years, or more “. Whispers, Shalamar (my favorite group), Kool and the Gang, the GAP band; these people sang with meaning. Their songs were like poetry, backed by sound… Now fast forward to what we have now. A high percentage of American hip-hop is about Booty, Babe, Bugatti, Bahamas and Bling …oh! Plus Bullshit!

Naija music nko??? Na dat wan worse pass! Have u noticed the similarity in the lyrics that accompany the songs of various artists with varying music??? “ Baby” has to be there! “Booty, bum-bum”, “shake it”…I was raised to think that music is a message.

It has the power to change the minds and lifestyle of people. Plato said, “ give me the music of a Nation and I will control that Nation”. The kind of power that music has can be seen in the works of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey to mention a few.

So part of the lyrics of a known Musician and his known song is “ Skibo Skaba Skibobo Ski alaba Skalabos”…. WTH! How about “ au revoir, au revoir, baby no wahala, ehn ehn baby no wahala “?

I accept that most of us are not interested in the lyrics, because if we are many people should be screaming by now. But if we are only interested in the beats, shebi there is instrumental?

I met a guy recently who was selling his CD…hmmm after listening to it ..He will be selling on the streets for a long time. NO CONTENT… NO MESSAGE… it worries me that this type of music is what the youth have access to. What is the message being passed across…in 30 years time will they remember what they heard as teenagers like some of us can?? BTW please, what is “Komolpo Choplop”…ah wahala wa…I taya !

Auntybspeaks.com gud to talk