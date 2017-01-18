Pulse Blogger Movie review: The Wedding Party

Only two things make me go see a movie at the cinema; Rottentomatoes.com, and the promise of companionship. I pretty much worship at the altar of RT like a mindless hack because the three times I defied it with Contagion, the International, and John Carter, I really regretted it.

I even walked out of John Carter like ten minutes to the end. Yeah… It was that wack. It was so wack I wish I could Neuralyze the viewing experience from my brain, and this was four years ago. But seeing as we don’t have any aggregator websites to show us what bullets to dodge, I hardly catch any Nigerian features unless it’s to the point the word of mouth is deafening. And you don’t want to be that one loser that didn’t see Titanic.

So! Without Rottentomatoes nor anyone to roll with, I set off to soil my intellect with a cheesy-title-having Nigerian movie – The Wedding Party. Worst case scenario: I’d at least be able to join in on the conversation whenever it came up, of which it would. This, after all, is the very nature of owambe’s, no?

I arrive at the counter, jump the shark, and sit through a string of trailers; expecting this Wedding Party to be a flaming ball of trash from hell, the spawn of Satan’s oesophagus, a phlegm of Luciferian proportions, the Almighty Mucus of the Morning Star, the pus of Persephone, the faeces of Mephistopheles and the excrement of -- you get the gist.

By now, the movie is underway and we’re about halfway through when it dawns on me, “this movie rocks.” Huhn? This movie rocks? Well, slap some lipstick on me and call me a pig ‘cos I’ll be damned, this movie actually rocked. I didn’t think I’d be saying this in the near future but this might very well be my favourite Nigerian motion picture to date. And that’s saying a lot despite not having seen 76, 93 Days, Ojukokoro and Vaya, yet.

While it wasn’t exactly the gold standard for storytelling, much like the Avengers, it did what it was supposed to do. It entertained to the max. I seriously haven’t had this much fun by myself since secondary school, watching porn and wan -- I’m playing. Point is, this was satisfying.

I guess this is what happens when ‘good’ meets ‘script.’ It’s all the more fascinating because the storytelling – I don’t know if it was intentional – sort of ditched the conventional practice of slowly building story world in the First Act and still managed not to lull midway down.

It literally hit the ground running with its cinematography, right to its cool payoff at the end of the opening scene with Sambasa.

Some would argue that there really wasn’t a story. That it was merely a cluster of situational scenes wherein a problem was either being introduced or resolved. Even then, it still worked.

It more so reinforces a truth I tried to ignore in my beginner years as a writer - character is indeed, story. A good number of those characters had a clear motive or some internal struggle going on. From Frank Donga’s jazzy chauffeur taking it upon himself to look out for his boss’ daughter to Deidre (Daniella Down) that kept trying for Nonso’s attention; Nonso, feeling underappreciated by their father, and Shola, eager to make up for his huge gaffe by offering to drive Dozie to Dunni.

Virtually all the characters arced and while it was more formulaic than seamless, it nevertheless mirrored the director’s keenness toward telling a great story. An attribute that should be lauded in a profit-oriented industry that favors production value over the narrative. By the way, I love that the crowd had considerably thinned by the time the newly-weds returned to the venue. It was just one of those continuity nuggets that added to the movie’s realism.

A nugget of detail that would have been non-existent in your average Nollywood picture.

One other recurring commonality with people’s critique is the actors were mostly typecast. In music, I believe if it sounds good, then it makes sense. In the same vein with acting, if it’s believable, it’s passable.

Personal standouts for me were Zainab Balogun, whose frantic, uppity wedding planner was portrayed to a T; Beverly Naya’s Rosie – the temptress ex you couldn’t just wait to love to hate; and of course, Sola Sobowale, Sola Sobowale, and Sola Sobowale.

RMD as the Ibo patriarch was a tad tricky for me. Sometimes he felt like a square peg in a round hole. Someone suggested Pete Edochie as a better fit, but given the character’s meek and sombre affect, I’m not so sure those are traits anyone would readily associate Mr. Edochie with.

So to typecasting, I’d say the audience don’t really care. Experimenting with character might just be an abstraction only ambitious actors and connoisseurs of the art form pay any mind.

If I had any qualms with the movie, it would be the dialogue. There were no memorable quotes and this was owing largely to the lines being mechanical and cookie-cutter, especially with Iretiola’s Obianuju. They kept hamming it up with her from when we met her ordering hors d’oeuvres over the phone to the climactic hostage situation.

The bottom line is they could have gone for a subtler touch with her condescending ice queen. She instead came off more caricature than real. Characters tilted more towards stereotypical than nuanced archetypes and this is further evident with Uju when all it took was a few words of apology from Felix for her to thaw and become the good wife again. I didn’t quite buy that turnaround but be that as it may, Iretiola Doyle did her thing.

I don’t think anyone here was guilty of phoning in a performance. It came off that they were happy to be a part of the project and made a concerted effort to bring their A-game.

Save for Wonu’s food predicament never resulting in any consequence, I don’t recall any other avoidable plot holes in the story. I would add that they should have just had the caterer help Wonu. That would have plugged the leak. I guess they wanted to reverse audience expectation. The domino effect of that, however, left the question of how the unserved guests would eat, unanswered.

Nevertheless, mad props to Tosin Otudeko for putting together an engaging story. Madder props to Kemi Adetiba, whom I suspect marshalled this project from “fade in” right down to the last edit of post-production. I was watching the movie’s BTS last night and she was looking like the black Raggedy Ann with her frazzled foo-foo perm. I just chuckled because I’ve been there, sans the foo-foo.

“There” is where you’re the only one on set looking like a hot mess, starving yourself with reckless abandon, and raw trepidation is the food tricking your body into thinking it’s fed. Yeah. That’s “there.”

But I digress again. If you haven’t seen the Wedding Party, you should. It’s not another notch in the bedpost of undeserving Nollywood time-rapes. It’s actually worth the price of admission. It even has showing times of three and four o’clock back to back in some cinema outlets. Just an hour apart.

Talk about supply trying to meet demand like, “hey, wait up!” I’m supposed to be getting ready to head out in search of marketing money for my own feature. So till I decide to write another op-ed piece… Peace.

Gbolahan “Nawab” Akitunde

Writer for M-Net’s Hotel Majestic, Tinsel and Hush.

Writer/Producer/Director of the forthcoming psychological thriller, Once upon a Night.

