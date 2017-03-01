Pulse Blogger Is it you, number one?

  • Published:

Pulse Blogger Home: No shame here
Pulse Blogger Why are our ladies dressing like this?
Pulse Blogger Reality TV shows and the titled Nigerian reward system
Pulse Blogger We need to read more
Pulse Blogger To my crush
Pulse Blogger Don’t tell me you are not a liar!
Pulse Blogger Dilly Ding, Dilly Dong, Ranieri’s gone

I am sure we have heard many times from “experts” that technology has enhanced creativity.

I am sure we have heard many times from “experts” that technology has enhanced creativity.

We can argue from now till sunset over that assumption but I want us to remember that there are two sides to every coin. This reminds me of the unending Nature/Nurture debate in Psychology …. Hmm..

Colonialism is very much with us and that is a truth we don’t want to accept . In our subconscious , everything we are , our “africaness” is inconsequential in the light of whatever the colonial masters throw away. So technology is good, but we have not learned that we can embrace technology and our African creativeness …our language and the colonial language.

Many years ago, as children, we were in touch with nature. We played as much as the kids of this dispensation, but outside. I am proud to say that despite the cry for “globalization to encourage education and therefore socialization”(all na grammar), we played outside with other children and were more social and sociable than what we see now.

I remember “ten-ten” where we jumped and clapped, exercising our muscles, lungs and hearts without even knowing it. There were so many outdoor games. “in and out the window”, “ all those who are born in January, February…stand up, stand up..”, what about “ I pass here, no way “.. We had some games in our dialects too (I guess that is another reason we can speak our indigenous languages and most of our children cannot!)

We were definitely not cooked up in “air conditioned fully furnished rooms, where we can play outside, in our video games!” chaiii these children cannot understand what they are missing. Well, at least in their primary schools they have the break time, where they get to play outside and aside their gadgets .. so there.

There is this game that we played too..” who stole the cookie, from the cookie jar, is it you, number one ? and there is the response “ who, me?” ; “ Yes you” “couldn’t be “ , “then who?”.

What about the “food we cooked “ with sand and grass? I learned how to weave hair by “weaving sand “. We were creative, I do not believe that there is no creativity without technology. I just wonder why we cant accept technology without loosing natural “africaness”.

Auntybspeaks.com gud to talk

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Pulse Blogger Dilly Ding, Dilly Dong, Ranieri’s gonebullet
2 Pulse Blogger Our wallbullet
3 Pulse Blogger Let your love be wisebullet

Bloggers

You are a liar
Pulse Blogger Don’t tell me you are not a liar!
 
Pulse Blogger Home: No shame here
Why are our ladies dressing this way?
Pulse Blogger Why are our ladies dressing like this?
We need to read more.
Pulse Blogger We need to read more