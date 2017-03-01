Pulse Blogger Is it you, number one?

I am sure we have heard many times from “experts” that technology has enhanced creativity.

We can argue from now till sunset over that assumption but I want us to remember that there are two sides to every coin. This reminds me of the unending Nature/Nurture debate in Psychology …. Hmm..

Colonialism is very much with us and that is a truth we don’t want to accept . In our subconscious , everything we are , our “africaness” is inconsequential in the light of whatever the colonial masters throw away. So technology is good, but we have not learned that we can embrace technology and our African creativeness …our language and the colonial language.

Many years ago, as children, we were in touch with nature. We played as much as the kids of this dispensation, but outside. I am proud to say that despite the cry for “globalization to encourage education and therefore socialization”(all na grammar), we played outside with other children and were more social and sociable than what we see now.

I remember “ten-ten” where we jumped and clapped, exercising our muscles, lungs and hearts without even knowing it. There were so many outdoor games. “in and out the window”, “ all those who are born in January, February…stand up, stand up..”, what about “ I pass here, no way “.. We had some games in our dialects too (I guess that is another reason we can speak our indigenous languages and most of our children cannot!)

We were definitely not cooked up in “air conditioned fully furnished rooms, where we can play outside, in our video games!” chaiii these children cannot understand what they are missing. Well, at least in their primary schools they have the break time, where they get to play outside and aside their gadgets .. so there.

There is this game that we played too..” who stole the cookie, from the cookie jar, is it you, number one ? and there is the response “ who, me?” ; “ Yes you” “couldn’t be “ , “then who?”.

What about the “food we cooked “ with sand and grass? I learned how to weave hair by “weaving sand “. We were creative, I do not believe that there is no creativity without technology. I just wonder why we cant accept technology without loosing natural “africaness”.

