Pulse Blogger From creation to salvation [Spoken Word]

Salvation, according to Mariam Webster is something that saves something or someone from a dangerous situation
But you see, behind this word salvation, lies a chronicle
That could really make the mind boggle
In the beginning God created the heavens and the Earth
And then he created man and woman. And from these came the first birth.
And from this, the human race was made existent.
Now some may wonder why a God who is omnipotent
Wouldn't think of making the perfect world just to do his biding
But you see, it is impossible for one to love
If their life is strictly dictated from above
So He gave us freedom to make our choice
Doing what was right or so we thought
And so we fell short
We said one thing but did another
Betraying sister and brother
Until what was considered right and fair
Was no longer a priority everyone shared
We became worldly and did what everyone else did
Which is basically everythng we were told not to do as kids
And rather than becoming smart, we became arrogant
Saying things like that won't happen to me, I won't get out of control
Then our minds became worldly and so did our actions
Everything we did was for self-satisfaction
Because sin is like a boyfriend or girlfriend that keeps on cheating
But you keep going back because you like what you're reaping
Or you want to go on a diet but you keep on eating
And so what should be fun ends up as addiction
What was harmless and innocent turns into affliction
There's someone out there now and you know I speak to your heart,
I do not know your name and neither is it important
But you go to school and people laugh in your face
And tell you to go jump of a bridge, that you're a waste of space
Or maybe there's a friend or a loved one who's passed away
Now you're depressed so you drink and get high everyday
Now there's a need for help
But you let what they say get to you and you start hurting yourself
Suicidal thoughts running through your head,
"This world doesn't need me I'm better off dead"
So you grab a gun and put it up to your brain
But for some reason you can't pull the trigger
And that reason stands for something bigger.
It's bigger than your pain, it's bigger than depression
It's bigger than your brokenness, it's bigger than rejection
But what is bigger, that is the question.
There's a power out there that we all know
And it's not Superman or some other superhero
For those of you who for most of your hours
Dream or imagine that you had superpowers
I tell you that you can be anything your heart desires
For our God, is capable of doing exceedingly abundantly above all that we could ever ask or think.
But why do you need to worry about that when you have our God on your side?
Our God in whose presence nothing can hide.
The One who with a single word can give life and just as easily take one.
The One True God who to his promises always stays true.
Why worry, when you have such power LIVING on the inside of you
And, as believers, we need not play a Game of Thrones in our head
For our Lord and Saviour watches over us as we go to bed
And no matter what we do, He can always see past out facades
Yet He loves us and it was because of this infinite love He sent His Son
So that the battle of the ages could be won
-----------------------------------------------------------------
For the Lamb of God was not forced to give His life
But He looked to the future and saw His bride
And so He laid there and let them whip His side
He was slain for our sin
And beat for our lies
Tortured for our vanity
Spit upon for our crimes
HE was black and blue for our being human
Bruised and bleeding all for our healing
Betrayed by meaning but still He was willing
Willing to die, all for His bride
A bride that was lost
And couldn't care less for Him and His cause
So He let Himself be hung on the tree
Barely able to breath
Thinking of you and me
A sinner so unworthy
Saved by One with such glory
Now as the world began to receive that Saviour
He did weave that fine scarlet thread through our lives
Through space and time
So that in the end, He can say, that is mine
Now we'd be lying if we said we didn't fall short
But because of the name Jesus, we stand blameless in His court
------------------------------------------------------------
The one ruler who I trust
Is our Lord and King, who won my vote when he gave his life for us.
Because I didn't have to pay for my salvation
Or for a place in God's kingdom
With God on my side, how is there any problem?
For He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?
------------------------------------------------------------------------
And whether you're Nigerian, Ghanaian, French, American or British
There is one language that everyone can share
And that is the language of praise
For in the end, we shall resound
Thank God, thank God, we're heaven bound
Nkoyo Itegboje is a writer based in Lagos, Nigeria. You can connect with her via her facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nkoyo.itegboje or send her an email via kitegboje@yahoo.com