Pulse Blogger For crying out loud, the guy code

So today I'm sounding off on the idea of guys feeling the need to abide by this 'guy code'.

Recently, I was having a conversation with a friend of mine and she was talking about how her boyfriend makes a conscious effort not to do 'too much' so he doesn't come off as lame or something like that.

After thinking about it, I realised it's not just her boyfriend. As a matter of fact, this way of thinking is common among many guys, especially amongst us blacks.

So what's up with that? What gives?

I talked to a couple of my male friends, all in their early 20s and gathered what I would term the pillars of this 'code'.

Suppress Your Emotions

No matter how strongly you feel about the girl or the relationship, don't show even half of it.

Say for example, you feel uncomfortable that she's spending too much time with another guy, just act like you don't care; only tell her you miss her once or twice out of the ten times you actually miss her etc.

Basically, don't wear your heart on your sleeve.

Don't Do Too Much

Don't call too much, don't text too much, don't always show up for stuff - take the 'absence makes the heart fonder' saying in the literal sense, don't always show up on time.

You can get her nice things she can remember you by when you're no longer together but that shouldn't represent some connection.

Misters before Sisters

Adams before madams, junk before trunk, mates before dates.

However you choose to term it, this is the cardinal rule; the underlying principle on which others are hingeded. Basically, it means a guy should prioritise his male friends over his girlfriend.

"...when this golden rule is forgotten, the friendship and even brotherly bonds that are shared between bros can broken down…" Urban dictionary

"It's not a written law that guys study and memorise. It's just something that we've internalized from our experiences or those of our friends." A friend stated, when asked about this law.

Many guys feel the need to adopt this attitude in relationships because they have this idea that if you commit too much to a female, they take you for granted - the more you give the more you lose. Some also feel being emotionally invested in a relationship as a guy, makes you seem weak, losing the 'in-control' factor, thereby losing the core of your strength as a man.

"I don't want to be in a position where a girl controls my emotions, where I get uncontrollably upset or agitated. No guy should be in that position."

Some others are of the view that a female never really means well and that can't change no matter what you do.

"The relationship will end anyway; she'll probably leave you for a richer, better looking guy or worse, cheat on you. So what's the point?"

Few others don't really believe in all of this but still abide to avoid getting 'clowned' by their friends.

"I don't do these things because I necessarily believe them; I do them 'cause I have to."

Whatever the case, the point is they have imbibed this as the standard to conform to in a relationship and deem nothing else acceptable.

Well if you ask me, I'd say it's all hot air.

First, grow up. You're an adult, act like one. It's your relationship, you define it, you make the rules, not anybody else. Choose what you want for yourself, by yourself.

Second, you're a human being, not a robot, not an animal. You're allowed to feel. You're allowed to have emotions and you're allowed to voice them out in a way others can relate. It's why you're not programmed, it's why you can think and react.

Also, prioritising one relationship such as friendship/family over the other i.e. your girlfriend is a little narrow-minded. It's like comparing a movie with a song. They're two different things. They're different relationships, different forms of love. They're not even remotely comparable. You shouldn't ever feel the need to weigh them on the same scale.

Finally, for the love of God, if your girlfriend is going to cheat on you, it's not because of something you did or didn't do. All types of guys get cheated on. The problem is with her not you. Okay? Okay.

Seriously, relationships aren't rocket science. If you can't figure it out, just keep trying.

That's it, be sure to check again to see what else I go off on :)

Written by Noya Sedi

A pop culture enthusiast whose passions are writing, reading, health & lifestyle and of course Kanye West.

IG @iwriteorwrong