Pulse Blogger Flight delay rant

I am writing this blog from Ilorin airport, waiting for the arrival of a flight from Abuja. Departure to Lagos was scheduled for 5:00p.m and at 8:30p.m. , we are still here !

Its very annoying, the new trend that airlines have adopted, giving us the impression that they are running “ Bolekaja” services! How do you treat customers like this? After collecting the fares, we are still kept at their mercy? The least we can expect is regular updates on the situation of things, but nooooo, they will keep us oblivious of what is going on, and plan their arrival like the long awaited return of our Lord.

I am just so tired, hungry and angry! Where are the options? Can we even beat our chest confidently, pick our bags and opt for a road trip? Like seriously?

My old uncles used to tell of stories, way back then, of how their forefathers moved from city to city via charms, in Yorùbá this movement was called “Kanako” ( distance shortening charm )…. I just wonder if we might not have to return to the primitive era, since modernization is the new “ frustration”….

Auntybspeaks.com gud to talk