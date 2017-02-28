YouTube will now let you stream cable channels live for $35 per month

On Tuesday, YouTube formally unveiled YouTube TV, its answer to similar services like Dish's SlingTV, AT&T's DirecTV Now, and Sony's PlayStation Vue. (Hulu is also expected to launch its own live TV service later this year.)

It will cost $35 per month and there are no contracts, so you can cancel whenever you want. YouTube also has a virtual DVR service with unlimited storage, but shows will automatically delete after nine months. YouTube TV will launch in a few months in the US.

There are no plans yet for an international launch, but don't hold your breath if you live outside the US.

YouTube TV includes all four major broadcast networks, CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox, but won't have channels from Viacom or Turner. Sorry "Walking Dead" fans, there's no AMC either. However, you will get sports networks like ESPN.

It will also give you access to YouTube's original programming previously available only on the company's Red subscription service.

Like other similar services, you'll be able to stream YouTube TV to pretty much any device with a screen and internet connection: connected TVs and set-top boxes, phones, tablets, and computers. But for TVs, you'll only be able to stream if you have a Chromecast or a Google Cast-enabled TV for now. The app will likely launch on other devices like video game consoles, Apple TV, and Roku in the future.

YouTube TV also works with Google Home, the new connected speaker from Google, so you can use your voice to tell it what you want to watch.

And, you guessed it, YouTube TV is designed for millennials who are used to watching TV online instead of on traditional cable.

"Millennials love great tv content, but they don’t want to watch it in the traditional setting," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said at YouTube TV's launch event in LA Tuesday.

Interested? You can sign up at youtube.tv to get a notification once the service is available.