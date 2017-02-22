You can now post photo albums to Instagram (FB)

After years of only letting its users post one photo at a time, Instagram will finally allow the creation of albums.
After years of only letting its users post one photo or video at a time, Instagram will finally allow the creation of albums.
You can now post up to 10 photos or videos at once on Instagram, the Facebook-owned app announced on Wednesday. An album can be swiped through in the order it was uploaded in.
The feature was previously limited to just advertisers.
Here's how it works:
Here's a GIF of Instagram albums in action:
Instagram has been rapidly announcing new features in recent months, most notably its clone of Snapchat's "Stories" format last summer. The app recently hit 600 million monthly users and has managed to slow Snapchat's growth as it prepares for a hotly-anticipated public offering next month.