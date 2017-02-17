You can now catch 80 new monsters in Pokémon Go

The wait is over, and 80 new Pokémon have officially been released into the wilds of the Pokémon Go smartphone game.

Earlier this week, Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced that 80 new monsters, drawn from the "Pokémon Gold" and "Pokémon Silver" classic Game Boy Color games, would be hitting the game. After leaving us hanging for a few days, those monsters are now out in the wild.

In addition, an update to Pokémon Go on Thursday also added a few new interface updates: When capturing Pokémon, you can choose your Poké Ball and berry from little carousel menus on the sides of the screen, rather than having to dig into your items.

Here's the new interface:

Otherwise, the new update adds a whole new wardrobe for players' avatars, which means that your character may look a little different than the last time you logged in. The bad news is that you have to pay for new clothing with the in-game Poké Coins currency, which can be earned by playing or purchased with real money.

Finally, the new update also adds Pokémon of different genders, which alters their appearances slightly — opening the door for Pokémon breeding down the line, one of the main features of the Nintendo games on which they're based.

But the main draw is going to be those new monsters, so go forth and prove you're the very best, like no one ever was.

Within an hour of the new Pokémon appearing, Niantic confirmed on Twitter that the massive influx of players was slowing down the servers, evoking shades of the issues with reliability and latency that the game had during its Summer 2016 launch period.