A top Silicon Valley engineer has stepped down from his role at Uber after it was discovered there were allegations of sexual harassment against him at his previous job at Google that he did not disclose when he was hired.

The engineer, Amit Singhal, is leaving Uber after Recode's Kara Swisher notified the company of the allegations through her reporting. Singhal was SVP of engineering at Uber.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick asked Singhal to resign after learning about the allegations, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person also said Singhal went through the standard background checks before his employment at Uber and the sexual harassment allegations during Singhal's time at Uber never came up.

Singhal oversaw Google's search engine for years and was considered one of the company's most powerful executives.

According to Swisher's report, a female employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singhal while they were at Google in 2015. Google later allowed Singhal to leave his job before the company could take further action against him, Swisher reported. Singhal is said to have denied the allegations.

In a statement to Recode Monday, Singhal again denied the allegations and said "the decision to leave Google was my own."

Singhal announced his retirement from Google in February 2016 after nearly 15 years at the company.

"I am eager to see what kind of impact I can make philanthropically, and of course, to spend more time with my family — especially with my wife who I miss spending time with given our incredibly busy lives, and our son who will go to college soon, leaving an empty nest behind," he wrote at the time of his departure from Google.

Uber declined to comment. Google and Singhal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.