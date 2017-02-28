This simple but controversial magnet solves one of the biggest problems with Apple Airpods (AAPL)

Apple's truly wireless earbuds, AirPods, have one design problem: What do you do with them if you take them out of your ears but you don't want to put the tiny, losable earbuds back into their case?

A new solution from designer Jens Munkeby wants to fix this problem by putting a magnet on your shirt. Then you can just stick the AirPods to the magnet.

Like so:

The magnet brooch goes on sale on Kickstarter on Tuesday. Aside from its functionality, the magnet brooch, called Ealing Enn, is beautifully designed and attractive. One costs $65 from Kickstarter.

As someone who has struggled with what to do with a loose AirPod — before I lost my pair entirely — I immediately recognized the need for and utility of this new accessory.

But I was quickly mocked by my colleagues at Business Insider's tech section, who said that clipping AirPods to your chest was the equivalent of advertising the fact you're using a very dorky-looking tech gadget. One colleague simply said "no" to the entire concept.

But if you've already made the plunge to wear AirPods despite their dorky looks, the beautifully-designed Ealing Enn could help make sure your $159 earbuds stay yours. Check out their Kickstarter here.

