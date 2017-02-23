This is what it looks like as a woman's organs shift inside her during pregnancy

  • Published:

As the fetus grows, it occupies more and more space inside the mother. This is the cause of the obvious pregnancy bump, but just expanding outward isn't enough.

Pregnant woman play

Pregnant woman

(10 Face/Shutterstock)

During the approximately 40 weeks of pregnancy, a woman's body undergoes some significant changes.

As the fetus grows, it occupies more and more space inside the mother. This is the cause of the obvious pregnancy bump, but just expanding outward isn't enough — her internal organs are also put under a significant amount of pressure, which can cause some discomfort.

That movement can also be pretty dramatic to look at. In the GIF below, which we spotted when it was recently tweeted out by the UK publication Scienmag, you can see those nine months of change sped up to just a few seconds.

The GIF is from an ongoing exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science + Industry which shows the "impact of a pregnancy on a mother's body as she adjusts physically and mentally to the changes inside her."

If you go to the museum's website, you can actually play with an interactive slider that shows what's happening throughout pregnancy. During weeks 29 through 32, for example, they note that organs are being squeezed.

In the YouTube video below, you can see a slower version of the interactive, beginning near the start of pregnancy and going through birth.

Top 3

1 Uber engineer responds to sexism scandal: 'This is everyone's problem'bullet
2 Astronomers have found 7 Earth-size planets circling a dwarf star —...bullet
3 Fitbit discloses that it bought smartwatch startup Pebble for $23...bullet

Tech

null
Protections for transgender kids prevent suicide. Trump just took an important one away
scott frank
Why the guy who wrote the new Wolverine movie says working with Netflix was actually his best experience (NFLX)
null
5 state borders in America that make no sense
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.
Your next smartphone could use a controversial new kind of LTE — here's what it means for you