This is how much caffeine is in your favorite drinks

Caffeine has plenty of benefits, but only in moderation. Too much can have negative effects on your brain and body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an average healthy adult can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine a day. You might be surprised how quickly you can reach that number: Just two Starbucks drip coffees will put you over the limit.

The graphics below offer an inside look at the caffeine content of a variety of popular drinks. Where exact caffeine measurements were not available from manufacturers, we relied on estimates from the Center for Science in the Public Interest.