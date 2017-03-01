This $10,000 tiny home can be built with a single tool in less than a day

  • Published:

People's Architecture Office, a Chinese design firm, has designed a $10,000 pre-fab home for a woman in a town near Beijing.

Mrs. Fan and her Plug-in House in Changchun Jie, China. play

Mrs. Fan and her Plug-in House in Changchun Jie, China.

(People's Architecture Office)

Homes can be expensive in Beijing, so a woman known as Mrs. Fan ended up living in a small and dilapidated house in the courtyard of her parent's residence outside the city. She still wanted to live near her family, but also desired a modern home at an affordable price.

After the People's Architecture Office (PAO), a local firm, heard about her story, it designed her a Plug-in House in December 2016.

With just $10,000 worth of materials and a hex wrench, a construction team can build the Plug-in House in less than 24 hours, PAO's principal, James Shen, tells Business Insider. The pre-fab home features a proprietary design that's similar to a renovation system the firm designed in early 2016.

Check it out below.

The home is located in Changchun Jie, a small town outside Beijing, China.

The home is located in Changchun Jie, a small town outside Beijing, China. play

The home is located in Changchun Jie, a small town outside Beijing, China.

(People's Architecture Office)


Mrs. Fan lives there with her son. They used to live in a one-story house on the site, but it was falling apart. That home was demolished before the Plug-in House's construction. Here's a before and after.

Mrs. Fan lives there with her son. They used to live in a one-story house on the site, but it was falling apart. That home was demolished before the Plug-in House's construction. Here's a before and after. play

Mrs. Fan lives there with her son. They used to live in a one-story house on the site, but it was falling apart. That home was demolished before the Plug-in House's construction. Here's a before and after.

(People's Architecture Office)


The Plug-in House is much more modern.

The Plug-in House is much more modern. play

The Plug-in House is much more modern.

(People's Architecture Office)


It features a kitchen that connects to a living room, two small bedrooms, and a bathroom.

It features a kitchen that connects to a living room, two small bedrooms, and a bathroom. play

It features a kitchen that connects to a living room, two small bedrooms, and a bathroom.

(People's Architecture Office)


The interior lets in a lot of natural light.

The interior lets in a lot of natural light. play

The interior lets in a lot of natural light.

(People's Architecture Office)


Even the shower has a skylight.

Even the shower has a skylight. play

Even the shower has a skylight.

(People's Architecture Office)


Steps on the side of the house lead to a roof deck.

Steps on the side of the house lead to a roof deck. play

Steps on the side of the house lead to a roof deck.

(People's Architecture Office)


Anyone can construct a Plug-in House "The structure is built without any machinery and does not require specialized labor," Shen says.

Anyone can construct a Plug-in House "The structure is built without any machinery and does not require specialized labor," Shen says. play

Anyone can construct a Plug-in House "The structure is built without any machinery and does not require specialized labor," Shen says.

(People's Architecture Office)


It's made of dozens of panels that connect with one tool: a hex wrench.

It's made of dozens of panels that connect with one tool: a hex wrench. play

It's made of dozens of panels that connect with one tool: a hex wrench.

(People's Architecture Office)


Its construction doesn't require much skilled labor, and the panels are cut off-site to reduce cost.

Its construction doesn't require much skilled labor, and the panels are cut off-site to reduce cost. play

Its construction doesn't require much skilled labor, and the panels are cut off-site to reduce cost.

(People's Architecture Office)


The Plug-in House's construction is similar to that of PAO's Courtyard House, a ready-made retrofit launched in 2016 that updates homes while still preserving historical style.

The Plug-in House's construction is similar to that of PAO's Courtyard House, a ready-made retrofit launched in 2016 that updates homes while still preserving historical style. play

The Plug-in House's construction is similar to that of PAO's Courtyard House, a ready-made retrofit launched in 2016 that updates homes while still preserving historical style.

(People's Architecture Office)

Unlike the Courtyard Houses, 20 of which were subsidized by the Beijing government, the first Plug-in home was funded by Mrs. Fan.

So far, the PAO has built two Plug-in homes, with plans for more.



Shen sees the project as a low-cost housing solution for residents who don't have a lot of money to spend on a new home. "Because the Plug-in House can be conveniently flat-packed, shipped, and put together, we can build it in remote locations that are usually difficult to build in," he says.

Shen sees the project as a low-cost housing solution for residents who don't have a lot of money to spend on a new home. "Because the Plug-in House can be conveniently flat-packed, shipped, and put together, we can build it in remote locations that are usually difficult to build in," he says. play

Shen sees the project as a low-cost housing solution for residents who don't have a lot of money to spend on a new home. "Because the Plug-in House can be conveniently flat-packed, shipped, and put together, we can build it in remote locations that are usually difficult to build in," he says.

(People's Architecture Office)


Top 3

1 Amit Singhal Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over sexual-harassment...bullet
2 YouTube TV YouTube will now let you stream cable channels live for $35...bullet
3 Apple is turning the iPhone into a Samsung Galaxy phone (AAPL)bullet

Tech

null
Astronomers just solved a long-standing mystery of how planets form
Cohesity Mohit Aron
This founder left his $4 billion company before the IPO because he had an even better idea
null
Earth entered a new epoch on July 16, 1945 — and that's just the beginning of how humans have changed the planet
Someone uses an Oculus Rift headset during the E3 2016 gaming conference.
Facebook is slashing the price of its VR headset as competition heats up (FB)