The Senate just confirmed Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA, despite unreleased emails

The Senate voted 52-46 Friday afternoon to confirm Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Pruitt, who was until the vote the Attorney General of Oklahoma, has publicly touted his efforts to fight EPA regulations.

Two Democrats, Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota, both from states with large fossil fuel industries, broke ranks to vote for him.

The vote came despite an effort by Senate Democrats to delay the vote until Monday, February 27.

Pruitt was ordered late Thursday by Oklahoma judge to release more than 3,000 emails with fossil fuel companies sent during his time as Attorney General of Oklahoma.

His office did not release the emails despite repeated requests from state residents. The judge's order would have forced the office to do so by Tuesday. Democrats argued that the emails might contain damning evidence of Pruitt's collusion with polluting industries, while Republicans argued that Pruitt had been forced to wait for his confirmation long enough.

Here are some key things to know about the new EPA administrator's environmental record: