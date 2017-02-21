The next iPhone could make it so you never have to worry about having enough storage space (AAPL)

Apple's Asian supply chain is gearing up to build next-generation iPhones ahead of a launch later this year, and it's generating a lot of chatter about what to expect from the next iPhone.

Research firm TrendForce issued a report on Tuesday with its predictions for Apple's next iPhone, citing "information from the supply chain."

Lots of details from the TrendForce report line up with current rumors, but there's one new wrinkle it suggests: the "high-end" iPhone could come with only two storage options, 64GB and 256GB.

TrendForce analysts also believe the "next high-end iPhone" will come with 3GB of RAM. Because TrendForce issues reports on DRAM and other memory components, it's a subject that the company is likely to have some authority on in its forecasts.

The iPhone 7 starts with 32GB of storage space for $650, which is an increase from previous iPhone models with came with 16GB of storage space — which was too little, as users found that space quickly filled up with app data and photos. Anyone with a entry-level iPhone could tell you the storage limitation was annoying.

(Apple first started offering 256GB iPhones with the iPhone 7.)

But given that the next high-end iPhone could start at over $1,000, it makes sense for Apple to bump the default entry-level storage space up to 64GB.

TrendForce's other iPhone forecasts include: