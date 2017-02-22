The new Range Rover Velar is gunning for Audi and Porsche

  • Published:

Audi and Porsche beware — Range Rover is coming for you.

Range Rover Velar. play

Range Rover Velar.

(Jaguar Land Rover)

Audi and Porsche, beware — Range Rover is coming for you.

On Wednesday, Land Rover's premium SUV brand released a teaser photo of its upcoming Velar off-roader.

The image of the Velar shows a panoramic glass roof with a large infotainment system peeking through.

In addition, the rear end of the SUV features an integrated spoiler, vertical taillights, and a host of other styling cues pulled from various Range Rover models.

According to the folks at Range Rover, the Velar will be positioned between the compact Evoque and the midsize Sport.

As a result, the Velar allows Range Rover to close the $24,000 price gap between the $42,000 Evoque and the $66,000 Sport — putting the brand in a better position to hold onto customers looking for an SUV for $50,000 to $60,000.

In addition, the Velar also gives Range Rover a true head-to-head competitor for Audi's second generation Q5 and Porsche's hot-selling Macan — not to mention the stunning F-PACE from sister brand Jaguar.

Jaguar F-PACE. play

Jaguar F-PACE.

(Hollis Johnson)

The Velar, which takes its name directly from Range Rover's original development prototypes from the 1960s, will be officially unveiled on March 1, ahead of the 2017 Geneva motor show.

Jaguar Land Rover is coming off of a historic year in 2016 with sales up 24%. Jaguar and Land Rover combined to sell more than 105,000 vehicles in the US — a record for the two brands. Jaguar, in particular, had a stunning year. The arrival of the brand's first SUV, the F-PACE, pushed Jaguar's US sales up a whopping 116%.

Top 3

1 Uber engineer responds to sexism scandal: 'This is everyone's problem'bullet
2 The next iPhone could make it so you never have to worry about having...bullet
3 Here's how the 'unlimited' plans from Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and...bullet

Tech

An artist's concept of the TRAPPIST-1 star, an ultra-cool red dwarf with seven Earth-size planets orbiting it.
Astronomers have found 7 Earth-size planets circling a dwarf star — and they might harbor life
red dwarf star exoplanet
How to watch NASA reveal a 'discovery beyond our solar system' on Wednesday
null
Apple just released this beautiful drone video of its new 'spaceship' campus
null
You can now post photo albums to Instagram (FB)