The Mercedes-Benz pickup truck could be coming to America

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class may be the most highly anticipated pickup truck in recent memory. Unfortunately, Mercedes-Benz Vans — the division of the the German automaker responsible for the X-Class — has made it very clear over the past year that it has no plans to bring the model to the US. That is until now.

On Friday, MB Vans boss Volker Mornhinweg indicated that his company is looking closely at US demand for mid-size trucks like the X-Class, Reuters reported.

In addition, Mornhinweg told reporters that the current X-Class production facility in Argentina won't have sufficient capacity to meet US demand. As a result, US spec trucks will be made domestically, the executive said.

Last October, Mercedes-Benz gave the public its first look at the company's upcoming pickup truck in the form of the new X-Class Concept. According to Mercedes-Benz, the new X-Class will be the world's first true "premium" pickup truck.

Introduced in a ceremony in Stockholm, the new X-Class marks Mercedes' official entry into what is perhaps the most competitive, territorial, and lucrative segment in the automotive market.

"With the Mercedes-Benz pickup, we will close one of the last gaps in our portfolio," Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz, said in a statement at the time of the launch. "Our target: We want to offer customers vehicles matching their specific needs. The X-Class will set new standards in a growing segment."

In the US, the midsize pickup segment, where the X-Class would compete, is growing at more than 20% a year. It also dominates in Argentina, Australia, and Brazil.

Mercedes is expected to offer the X-Class in Europe, Latin America, South America, and Africa when it enters production in late 2017. No official pricing information for the X-Class has been released.

Here's a closer look at the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup:

In October 2016, Mercedes' Van division debuted two versions of the Concept X-Class.

One is a concept intended to show off Mercedes' design and luxurious appointments: the Stylish Explorer.

Then there's Powerful Adventurer, which is designed to display the truck's rugged side.

The Stylish Explorer rides on 22-inch wheels and features a full-crew cab with a compact cargo bed. In addition, the tailgate features a continuous LED light strip.

Inside, the Stylish Explorer is tasteful and understated while maintaining the luxurious feel expected of a Mercedes-Benz product. The interior features open-pore smoked oak with aluminum accents.

The Powerful Adventurer is less understated. The truck's rugged pretensions are evident in its interior, which comes complete with a fire extinguisher.

At the same time, the black nappa leather seats offer comfortable accommodations for five.

On the outside, the Powerful Adventurer offers exceptional ground clearance and rides on chunky off-road tires.

Power for the X-Class is expected to come from a turbocharged diesel V-6 engine paired with a 4Matic permanent all-wheel-drive system. In addition, the X-Class will be equipped with a transfer case with reduction gear and two differential locks to get through tough terrain.

The X-Class will be built on a proper truck chassis with a ladder frame. In addition, the X-Class will feature the latest in driver assistance technology in the form of radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is expected to enter production in late 2017. The X-Class, developed in conjunction with the Nissan-Renault Alliance, will be assembled at Nissan and Renault plants in Europe and South America.