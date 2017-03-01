The first self-driving Ford could be a delivery van (F)

  • Published:

Ford plans to roll out fully driverless vehicles in 2021.

null play

null

(Ford)

The first self-driving Ford could come in the form of a delivery van.

Ford has said that it plans to roll out a fleet of fully self-driving vehicles for a ride-hailing or car-sharing service in 2021. But the company wrote in a press release Tuesday that the vehicle could also be part of a package delivery fleet.

Ford showcased its vision for a self-driving delivery van at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

Details about the delivery van are scarce, especially since Ford has only released a single rendering of the boxy delivery van. But Ford said its "Autolivery" concept is electric and capable of Level 4 autonomy, meaning it can drive itself in certain geographic locations.

Ford isn't the first automaker to explore delivery van concepts.

Mercedes unveiled an electric delivery van concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The van came with a drone that could automatically pull packages from the van's shelves and drop them at the door.

Top 3

1 Amit Singhal Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over sexual-harassment...bullet
2 YouTube TV YouTube will now let you stream cable channels live for $35...bullet
3 Apple Park Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April —...bullet

Tech

casey neistat
The first fruit of CNN's $25 million deal with YouTube star Casey Neistat is a daily show
U.S. President Donald Trump sits for an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2017.
Trump's budget could cut 3,000 staff from the EPA, report suggests
gamestop employee
Microsoft says its newest Xbox service won't kill GameStop after all (GME, MSFT)
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Warren Buffett's reason for investing in Apple should be music to Tim Cook's ears (AAPL, BRK)