The Apple TV under development when Steve Jobs called it a 'hobby' is now obsolete (AAPL)

  • Published:

Apple updated its list of obsolete products that it doesn't service anymore, and added the second-generation Apple TV on Wednesday.

The device, which first came out in 2010, let users stream shows and movies from iTunes as well as a few Apple-selected partners like Netflix. It was replaced by the "third-generation" Apple TV in 2012, which was nearly identical except for a faster processor.

Apple currently sells the 4th-generation Apple TV, which can now install apps from Apple's tvOS App Store. Apple is rumored to launch a 5th-generation model this year.

apple tv play

apple tv

In June 2010, three months before the second-generation Apple TV launched, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs called the entire Apple TV product line a "hobby" in an interview— a remark that still shapes how people see Apple's television ambitions even today as the company has clearly placed additional emphasis on the device.

"The only way [TV is] ever going to change is if you can really go back to square one, tear up the set top box, redesign it from scratch with a consistent UI across all these different functions, and get it to consumers in a way that they're willing to pay for it. And right now there's no way to do that," Jobs said.

"The TV is going to lose until there's a better—until there's a viable—go to market strategy," he continued. "Otherwise you're just making another Tivo. It's not a problem with technology, not a problem with vision, it's a fundamental go-to-market problem."

"I'm sure smarter people than us will figure this out, but that's why we say Apple TV is a hobby. That's why we use that phrase," Jobs said.

It's striking to see how few of the landscape problems in Jobs' view have changed 7 years later. Apple has changed its strategy, though, and has recently emphasized the Apple TV as a platform for apps, although the company is still looking to sign up content creators for exclusive TV shows or movies, potentially for its own TV subscription service.

Apple typically declares a product obsolete 5 years after it stops manufacturing it.

Top 3

1 YouTube TV YouTube will now let you stream cable channels live for $35...bullet
2 Amit Singhal Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over...bullet
3 Apple AirPods Apple CEO Tim Cook: AirPods are 'becoming quite the...bullet

Tech

Marissa Mayer.
Yahoo's board is not paying Marissa Mayer her 2016 bonus because of the hacking incidents (YHOO, VZ)
Snap cofounders Evan Spiegel, left, and Bobby Murphy.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is set to make $4.5 billion — here's who else will get rich from the Snap IPO
null
Facebook is slashing the price of its VR headset as competition heats up (FB)
null
A fashion expert just nailed why smartwatches have never really caught on (GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL)