If you've been keeping up with the rumors surrounding Apple's next iPhone, you'll know that Apple could be announcing three new iPhones this year.

That could include the two S models of the iPhone 7, as well as a brand-new third option, which is said to be an "ultra-premium" and more expensive model with a fresh design and special features, one of which could be an OLED display.

The Japanese news site Nikkei recently claimed with confidence that Apple's third "ultra-premium" model would come with an OLED display.

But when will those fancy new screens become the norm? The latest iPhone rumor suggests that all the iPhones that Apple will release in 2019 will have OLED displays, according to the Korean news site TheBell, citing sources in Apple's supply chain.

iPhones with OLED screens are an exciting prospect. For one, OLED screens display richer colors, better contrast, and better brightness than LCD screens to make anything on the screen look very good.

Secondly, OLED screens are also more power-efficient than their LCD counterparts, which could lead to better battery life. That's because OLED screens turn off parts of the screen that are displaying the color black, whereas LCD screens are always on, even when displaying black.

The iPhone's LCD screen, left, shows an image of the color black with all the pixels turned on, which results in more of a gray color. Samsung's OLED display, right, is showing the same image, but its pixels are all turned off (save for the blue line to show that the phone is not in sleep mode). play

The iPhone's LCD screen, left, shows an image of the color black with all the pixels turned on, which results in more of a gray color. Samsung's OLED display, right, is showing the same image, but its pixels are all turned off (save for the blue line to show that the phone is not in sleep mode).

(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)

The good news for iPhone fans is that they wouldn't have to shell out as much cash for an OLED iPhone in 2019.

Meanwhile, Samsung and other Android smartphone fans have enjoyed some form of OLED displays for quite some time now. The first Galaxy S smartphone, for example, which was released in 2010, had a Super AMOLED display.

Remember to refrain from taking these rumors as fact. Every detail about the upcoming iPhones is only a rumor so far. We'll know the details only when Apple announces its iPhone during its event in September — and as for the 2019 iPhone lineup, we're still two years away.

