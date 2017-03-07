Tech-bi The next great Volvo is here — the new XC60

Volvo's award-winning XC90 SUV now has a new little brother.

On Tuesday, the Swedish automaker unveiled its second generation XC60 crossover SUV at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

"We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan," Volvo Car Group CEO, Håkan Samuelsson, said in a statement.

The current first generation XC60, which has been around for nearly a decade, accounts for 30% of Volvo's global sales. So getting the new one right is of paramount importance for the Chinese-owned company.

Fortunately, the new XC60 draws heavily from Volvo's existing lineup of highly praised models.

At the top of the range, the XC60 will be available with a 2.0 liter, turbocharged and supercharged Drive-E engine powering the front wheels paired with an electric drive system attached to the rear wheels. In total, the XC60 T8 Twin Motor puts out an impressive 400 horsepower. According to Volvo, the hybrid XC60 can hit 62 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

Also, expect the XC60 to be available with a T6 spec with about 300 horsepower and a T5 version with 240 hp. The XC60 also likely be available in many markets with Volvo's Drive-E diesel engines. However, don't expect them to make their way across the pond to the US.

The XC60 also receives Volvo's stylish new interior design theme that's shared with the XC90 and S90 models featuring a massive vertical touchscreen infotainment system.

Official pricing is not yet available for the new XC60, which goes into production in April at the company's Torslanda Plant in Sweden.