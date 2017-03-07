Tech-bi The CEO of Tyson Foods thinks the future of protein could be meatless

  • Published:

New Tyson Foods CEO Tom Hayes says the plant-based meat industry is almost growing faster than animal-based meat.

beyond burger play

beyond burger

Tyson Foods — one of the world's largest meat producers — believes the future of meat might be meatless.

In an interview with Fox Business, Tyson CEO Tom Hayes said he sees plant-based protein as a huge opportunity for his industry.

"If you take a look at the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) stats, protein consumption is growing around the world—and it continues to grow," Hayes said. "It’s not just hot in the US; it’s hot everywhere, people want protein, so whether it’s animal-based protein or plant-based protein, they have an appetite for it. Plant-based protein is growing almost, at this point, a little faster than animal-based, so I think the migration may continue in that direction."

In October 2016, the company bought a 5% stake in Beyond Meat, a Silicon Valley startup that makes plant-based beef and chicken primarily from pea protein (no real meat is involved). After former Tyson CEO Donnie Smith left in December 2016, Hayes took over, and the company launched a venture capital fund worth $150 million that invests in startups developing meat alternatives. In February, Tyson also said it will remove antibiotics from the majority of the its products by the fall of 2017.

The company faced some controversy in 2016 and early 2017 over allegations of price fixing and chicken abuse, but Hayes said it is committed to contributing to a sustainable food system.

Top 3

1 2015 Dove P1 University of Lagos students build Africa’s first electric carbullet
2 Douglas Preston A best-selling author reveals what it was like to get...bullet
3 Tech-bi Wall Street analysts are warning people not to buy Snapchat...bullet

Tech

null
Tech-bi These are the 18 most popular YouTube stars in the world — and some are making millions
null
Tech-bi We know less about marijuana than we think — here are the biggest mysteries researchers are trying to solve
An ad for the Bose Hearphones.
Tech-bi $50 million startup Doppler Labs is suing Bose for allegedly tricking it into sharing its secret sound technology
At left, the Nintendo Switch at home. At right, the Nintendo Switch in portable form.
Tech-bi The 5 best reasons you should buy a Nintendo Switch