On Monday, Volkswagen unveiled the latest addition to its line-up ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in the form of the Arteon.

The stylish four-door combines the space and practicality of a family car with the aggressive looks of a sports car.

"The Arteon combines the design elements of a classic sports car with the elegance and space of a fastback. It’s an avant-garde business-class Gran Turismo that speaks to the heart and head alike," Volkswagen head designer Klaus Bischoff said in a statement.

The 2018 Arteon will be positioned above the Passat sedan in the brand's hierarchy — replacing the current generation CC. In many markets, including the US, the Arteon will be VW's flagship model when it goes into production this summer.

The Arteon's striking looks managed to make into production with minimal changes from VW's well-received Sport Coupe Concept GTE show car from 2015 on which it's based.

The Arteon will be built on VW Group's highly-praised MQB platform which underpins a variety of models ranging from the Golf and the Audi TT to the new Atlas SUV.

Inside, the Arteon is equipped with VW's Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and a heads-up display. In addition, Arteon buyers will get Volkswagen's new Discover Pro infotainment system running through a 9.2-inch screen with gesture control.

Volkswagen has not yet announced official pricing for the Arteon. However, we expect it to be priced similarly to the CC which starts at a tick under $35,000.