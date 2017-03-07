Netflix famously uses data about our viewing habits to decide which TV shows and movies to license (and to make itself).

But many people don't realize that there's a direct way to tell Netflix what you want to see on the platform. Netflix has a "Request TV shows or movies" page that lets you submit titles it doesn't have.

"Have a TV show or movie you'd like to see on Netflix?" the page asks. "Tell us about it below! This form is the one and only place to submit content requests."

It doesn't, however, pay to keep requesting the same title. "We keep track of all requests from our members, so there's no need to request a title more than once," the page says.

Of course, Netflix's algorithms might already know from your browsing data that you wish Netflix had that show, but there's no harm in giving it a strong data point to really drive it home. And if enough people request a particular title, it could just pop up one day.

Put in your requests here.