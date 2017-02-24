Surprising foods that pack more vitamin C than an orange

The orange may be the poster child for vitamin C, but there are plenty of other foods that pack more of this essential nutrient per gram.

For normal growth and development, adults should consume 65 to 90 milligrams of vitamin C a day. Oranges will on average get you about halfway there, while a red pepper will cover a full dose.

We explored the Department of Agriculture's National Nutrient Database to identify which foods give you more bang for your buck. Here's how much vitamin C you'll get from eating 100 grams — about one orange — of these foods:

BI Graphics_Foods that pack more Vitamin C than an orange_2017 play

BI Graphics_Foods that pack more Vitamin C than an orange_2017

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

