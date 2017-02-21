Slack is one of the most closely watched startups in Silicon Valley, and now it has a home base in New York, too.
The three-year-old chat app maker boasts 5 million daily users, from employees at media companies like Business Insider, to workers at companies like IBM, who use it to coordinate code-building.
The San Francisco-based company has raised $539 million dollars from investors including Accel Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Thrive Capital.
Business Insider was recently invited to tour the company's new East Coast headquarters in New York City. According to Slack, this is where its search and East Coast sales teams will be based.
Check out the highlights below:
Welcome to Slack's New York headquarters in the city's East Village neighborhood.
The newly opened 15,000-square-foot office was designed by Snohetta, an architecture firm, who wanted to the space to mirror the city it's in. Renovations were handled by SPK Lewis.
The office faces Lafayette street and large windows let light stream in.
Slack's logo was worked into the decor, too.
When you first arrive, you sign in on an iPad. But the building was first constructed in the 1880s.
There's also a common area for talks and other public gatherings. This is where Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield addressed the crowd at the office's opening in January.
Every Slack office has good coffee. CEO Butterfield is a big coffee buff.
Slack offices also always have an espresso maker. Slack says they bring someone in to teach the employees how to pull a decent shot.
More coffee — cold brew from West Coast favorite Stumptown.
The bamboo in this conference room is alive. When it finishes growing it will cover the back wall.
Every conference room at Slack can display a clock made of of emojis on its TVs when they're not in use.
Slack's new office has lots of private phone booths for quick phone calls — important, because a lot of its sales will take place in this office.
Here's where the engineers sit.
They'll be working on search and language interpretation — basically, AI stuff.
The entire office feels surprisingly bright and airy, thanks to 6 different skylights.
Most of the furniture is custom from Gala Architectural Woodworking.
There's a large amount of plant life scattered around the office.
Even the phone booths have Slack's clock running.
There is also a nap room for tired workers — and mothers, if they need a private space.
A peek inside the nap room.
Slack's office is not officially dog-friendly, but there was this pup hanging out while we visited.
