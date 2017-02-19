SpaceX just flew a rocket back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station — and the footage is epic

On Saturday, Feb. 18, SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. Lift off took place out of Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida — the first time anything has launched from this pad since NASA's Space Shuttle Atlantis in July, 2011. About 10 minutes after lift off, the first stage of the rocket had flown back to land, touching down at SpaceX's "Landing Zone 1" pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force. It's the second time SpaceX has landed a rocket at this location.

