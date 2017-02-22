Sneaky airline fees are getting worse, but this popular travel app wants to help you avoid them

Travel app Hopper,which tells you when to book your flight to maximize savings, has rolled out a new feature to help you avoid getting smacked with hidden fees.
The basic premise of Hopper is that you set up what days you want to fly, and then Hopper sends you push notifications telling you how prices are changing, and recommending when you should buy. Then you can buy your flight directly in the app.
It's been my go-to travel app for over a year, and I recently used it to book a one-way flight from San Francisco to New York for only $131.60 — cheap!
But my main gripe with Hopper has been that it's not always clear which tickets are going to have potential fees associated with them. Now Hopper is trying to change that with a new feature, which will give you "an overview of all the restrictions and fees related to cancellations, changes, carry-on baggage, checked baggage, and seat selection."
And as airlines continue to cut the base fares on flights by adding in sneaky fees, this will likely become more useful over time.
In conjunction with the new feature, Hopper also released a new report on the state of fees in the airline industry. Here's a few of the things Hopper found:
