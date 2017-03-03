Snap's IPO NBC just made over $200 million from Snapchat in a single day

  • Published: , Refreshed:

NBC Universal invested a whopping $500 million in Snapchat parent company Snap's IPO, as "part of a strategic investment and partnership."

snap banner play

snap banner

(Chevrolet)

NBC Universal invested a whopping $500 million in Snapchat parent company Snap's IPO, as "part of a strategic investment and partnership," sources told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.

After Snap popped 44% on day one, that stake is worth around $720 million, a cool $220 million up. Not bad for a single day.

Sorkin noted that NBC appears to be the only media company with a strategic stake in Snap so far (the other strategic investors are tech companies Alibaba and Tencent).

But it certainly isn't NBC's only big strategic investment in digital media. In a note to employees, obtained by Recode's Peter Kafka, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke said this investment fit into the company's $1.5 billion push into digital businesses. The company invested in BuzzFeed for the second time late last year, bringing its total to $400 million in the company, and has put $200 million in Vox.

NBC courted Snap CEO Evan Spiegel "for the past year" CNBC reported. The companies also worked together (with BuzzFeed as well) on the Olympics, which snagged a massive 2 billion views.

"Evan Spiegel and his talented team have done an outstanding job building Snap into an extremely innovative and relevant company, attracting a massive, dedicated and young audience," Burke wrote.

NBC has agreed to hold the shares for at least a year, according to CNBC.

Top 3

1 2015 Dove P1 University of Lagos students build Africa’s first electric carbullet
2 Mohit Aron This founder left his $4 billion company before the IPO...bullet
3 Low Fertility Rate Spain just hired someone to solve its growing sex...bullet

Tech

Eddy Cue
Apple has 3 execs looking to make big TV deals — and it sounds like a total mess (AAPL)
null
The incredible story of how hippos almost became a common American food
A Swiss exhibitor places cheese in a showcase during preparations for the Green Week international food, agriculture and horticulture fair in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 13, 2016.
A dairy scientist reveals why cheese tastes so good
null
Electric Vehicles 9 electric SUVs arriving by 2020