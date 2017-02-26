In the last five years, Snapchat has gone from a sexting app built in a Stanford dorm to a business that could soon be worth $22 billion on the public market.

Who are the early employees who've helped make the disappearing messaging app such a hit?

Back in 2013, Business Insider rounded up 20 of Snapchat's earliest employees. Many of them were Stanford classmates of founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

We're revisiting the list now that Snapchat is used by 158 million people each day and its parent company Snap Inc. is about to go public.

Here are some of the earliest employees at Snapchat, and what they're doing now:

David Kravitz was one of the first two hires at Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Google intern, software engineer at Raunk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)

Its second hire, Daniel Smith, now calls himself "Captain Captcha" at Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Software engineer at Raunk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2012

Current role at Snapchat: " rel="noFollow" target="_blank"Captain Captcha" — Smith builds the Android app for Snapchat

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)

Timothy Sehn joined Snapchat in 2013, and now he leads all engineering.

Where he worked before: Amazon. Sehn was a director there who was employed by Amazon for a decade.

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Senior VP of Engineering

Attended: University of Waterloo

Chloe Drimal is the director of the team at Snapchat that makes content for its Discover section.

Where she worked before: Intern at Exclusive Media Group

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Director, Content Team

Attended: Yale (class of 2013)

Janelle Tiulentino is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Where she worked before: Intern at Apple, co-founder of Yellowsmith

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: iOS software engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters at Stanford University (class of 2013)

Nic Dahlquist dropped out of Stanford to work on Android and help develop Snapchat's Spectacles glasses.

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Firmware Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (2013, currently taking a leave of absence)

Dena Gallucci is senior manager of Snapchat's strategy group.

Where she worked before: Intern at Motion Picture Corporation of America

Date joined Snapchat: May 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Senior Manager, Strategy Group

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2013)

Philippe Browning is VP of Operations.

Where he worked before: CBS Interactive, GOGII, Electronic Arts

Date joined Snapchat: May 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP of Operations

Attended: Harvard

Micah Schaffer helps run public policy at Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Google, YouTube (from 2006-2009)

Date joined Snapchat: April 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Director of Public Policy

Mary Ritti is VP of Communications.

Where she worked before: North of Nine Communications, Burson-Marsteller, support.com

Date joined Snapchat: February 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP Communications

Attended: Rice University

ChiaYi Lin is a visual designer for Snapchat.

Where she worked before: Intern at the Pastilla Institute of Design

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Visual designer

Went to: Art Center College of Design

Sebastian Gil is a software engineering manager.

Where he worked before: Intern at Facebook, Yerdle, ChompOn

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Manager, software engineering

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)

Michael Murray is a veteran member of Snapchat's product design team.

Where he worked before: GonnaBe, Clear-Media

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Product designer

Attended: Notre Dame (class of 2011)

Diana Lee is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Where she worked before: Intern at Endorse.com

Date joined Snapchat: July 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012); Masters from Stanford

Nick Allen is another early product designer at Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Clinkle, intern at Autodesk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Product Designer

Went to: Stanford University (2013)

Michael Duong is a software engineer.

Where he worked before: Motion Math, GigaBryte

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters from Stanford (class of 2012)

Neda Yazdani is on Snapchat's partnerships team.

Where she worked before: Google

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Partnerships

Attended: California Polytechnic State University (class of 2011)

Harish Doddi is now the cofounder of Datatron Technologies.

Where he worked before: Twitter and Oracle

Dates at Snapchat: June 2013-2014. Doddi worked as a software engineer for a year on the backend for the Snapchat's Stories feature.

Current role: Cofounder and CEO at Datatron Technologies

Attended: International Institute of Information Technology (2008), Masters in Computer Science from Stanford in 2010

Bobby Murphy is Snapchat's cofounder and CTO.

Where he worked before: Joined Spiegel on Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: May 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CTO

Attended: Stanford University

Evan Spiegel is the cofounder and CEO of Snapchat.

Where he worked before: Intuit; came up with Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: April 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CEO

Attended: Stanford University