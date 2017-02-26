We've rounded up 20 of Snapchat's earliest employees. Many of them were Stanford classmates of founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.
In the last five years, Snapchat has gone from a sexting app built in a Stanford dorm to a business that could soon be worth $22 billion on the public market.
Who are the early employees who've helped make the disappearing messaging app such a hit?
Back in 2013, Business Insider rounded up 20 of Snapchat's earliest employees. Many of them were Stanford classmates of founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.
We're revisiting the list now that Snapchat is used by 158 million people each day and its parent company Snap Inc. is about to go public.
Here are some of the earliest employees at Snapchat, and what they're doing now:
Where he worked before: Google intern, software engineer at Raunk
Date joined Snapchat: June 2012
Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)
Where he worked before: Software engineer at Raunk
Date joined Snapchat: June 2012
Current role at Snapchat: " rel="noFollow" target="_blank"Captain Captcha" — Smith builds the Android app for Snapchat
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)
Where he worked before: Amazon. Sehn was a director there who was employed by Amazon for a decade.
Date joined Snapchat: September 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Senior VP of Engineering
Attended: University of Waterloo
Where she worked before: Intern at Exclusive Media Group
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Director, Content Team
Attended: Yale (class of 2013)
Where she worked before: Intern at Apple, co-founder of Yellowsmith
Date joined Snapchat: August 2013
Current role at Snapchat: iOS software engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters at Stanford University (class of 2013)
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Firmware Engineer
Attended: Stanford University (2013, currently taking a leave of absence)
Where she worked before: Intern at Motion Picture Corporation of America
Date joined Snapchat: May 2012
Current role at Snapchat: Senior Manager, Strategy Group
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2013)
Where he worked before: CBS Interactive, GOGII, Electronic Arts
Date joined Snapchat: May 2013
Current role at Snapchat: VP of Operations
Attended: Harvard
Where he worked before: Google, YouTube (from 2006-2009)
Date joined Snapchat: April 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Director of Public Policy
Where she worked before: North of Nine Communications, Burson-Marsteller, support.com
Date joined Snapchat: February 2013
Current role at Snapchat: VP Communications
Attended: Rice University
Where she worked before: Intern at the Pastilla Institute of Design
Date joined Snapchat: January 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Visual designer
Went to: Art Center College of Design
Where he worked before: Intern at Facebook, Yerdle, ChompOn
Date joined Snapchat: January 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Manager, software engineering
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)
Where he worked before: GonnaBe, Clear-Media
Date joined Snapchat: August 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Product designer
Attended: Notre Dame (class of 2011)
Where she worked before: Intern at Endorse.com
Date joined Snapchat: July 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Software engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012); Masters from Stanford
Where he worked before: Clinkle, intern at Autodesk
Date joined Snapchat: June 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Product Designer
Went to: Stanford University (2013)
Where he worked before: Motion Math, GigaBryte
Date joined Snapchat: August 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer
Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters from Stanford (class of 2012)
Where she worked before: Google
Date joined Snapchat: September 2013
Current role at Snapchat: Partnerships
Attended: California Polytechnic State University (class of 2011)
Where he worked before: Twitter and Oracle
Dates at Snapchat: June 2013-2014. Doddi worked as a software engineer for a year on the backend for the Snapchat's Stories feature.
Current role: Cofounder and CEO at Datatron Technologies
Attended: International Institute of Information Technology (2008), Masters in Computer Science from Stanford in 2010
Where he worked before: Joined Spiegel on Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University
Date joined Snapchat: May 2011
Current role at Snapchat: CTO
Attended: Stanford University
Where he worked before: Intuit; came up with Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University
Date joined Snapchat: April 2011
Current role at Snapchat: CEO
Attended: Stanford University