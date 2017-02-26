Snapchat's earliest employees: Where are they now? (SNAP)

We've rounded up 20 of Snapchat's earliest employees. Many of them were Stanford classmates of founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

(Snap)

In the last five years, Snapchat has gone from a sexting app built in a Stanford dorm to a business that could soon be worth $22 billion on the public market.

Who are the early employees who've helped make the disappearing messaging app such a hit?

Back in 2013, Business Insider rounded up 20 of Snapchat's earliest employees. Many of them were Stanford classmates of founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

We're revisiting the list now that Snapchat is used by 158 million people each day and its parent company Snap Inc. is about to go public.

Here are some of the earliest employees at Snapchat, and what they're doing now:

David Kravitz was one of the first two hires at Snapchat.

David Kravitz. play

David Kravitz.

(LinkedIn)

Where he worked before: Google intern, software engineer at Raunk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)



Its second hire, Daniel Smith, now calls himself "Captain Captcha" at Snapchat.

From left to right: Snapchat's Daniel Smith, David Kravitz, Bobby Murphy, and Evan Spiegel. play

From left to right: Snapchat's Daniel Smith, David Kravitz, Bobby Murphy, and Evan Spiegel.

(Snapchat Tumblr)

Where he worked before: Software engineer at Raunk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2012

Current role at Snapchat: " rel="noFollow" target="_blank"Captain Captcha" — Smith builds the Android app for Snapchat

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)



Timothy Sehn joined Snapchat in 2013, and now he leads all engineering.

Timothy Sehn. play

Timothy Sehn.

(Snap)

Where he worked before: Amazon. Sehn was a director there who was employed by Amazon for a decade.

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Senior VP of Engineering

Attended: University of Waterloo



Chloe Drimal is the director of the team at Snapchat that makes content for its Discover section.

Chloe Drimal. play

Chloe Drimal.

(LinkedIn)

Where she worked before: Intern at Exclusive Media Group

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Director, Content Team

Attended: Yale (class of 2013)



Janelle Tiulentino is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Janelle Tiulentino. play

Janelle Tiulentino.

(WeAreNYTech)

Where she worked before: Intern at Apple, co-founder of Yellowsmith

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: iOS software engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters at Stanford University (class of 2013)



Nic Dahlquist dropped out of Stanford to work on Android and help develop Snapchat's Spectacles glasses.

Nic Dahlquist. play

Nic Dahlquist.

(LinkedIn)

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Firmware Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (2013, currently taking a leave of absence)



Dena Gallucci is senior manager of Snapchat's strategy group.

Dena Gallucci. play

Dena Gallucci.

(LinkedIn)

Where she worked before: Intern at Motion Picture Corporation of America

Date joined Snapchat: May 2012

Current role at Snapchat: Senior Manager, Strategy Group

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2013)



Philippe Browning is VP of Operations.

Philippe Browning. play

Philippe Browning.

(Snap)

Where he worked before: CBS Interactive, GOGII, Electronic Arts

Date joined Snapchat: May 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP of Operations

Attended: Harvard



Micah Schaffer helps run public policy at Snapchat.

Micah Schaffer. play

Micah Schaffer.

(Micah Schaffer)

Where he worked before: Google, YouTube (from 2006-2009)

Date joined Snapchat: April 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Director of Public Policy



Mary Ritti is VP of Communications.

Mary Ritti. play

Mary Ritti.

(LinkedIn/Mary Ritti)

Where she worked before: North of Nine Communications, Burson-Marsteller, support.com

Date joined Snapchat: February 2013

Current role at Snapchat: VP Communications

Attended: Rice University



ChiaYi Lin is a visual designer for Snapchat.

ChiaYi Lin. play

ChiaYi Lin.

(LinkedIn)

Where she worked before: Intern at the Pastilla Institute of Design

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Visual designer

Went to: Art Center College of Design



Sebastian Gil is a software engineering manager.

Sebastian Gil. play

Sebastian Gil.

(LinkedIn)

Where he worked before: Intern at Facebook, Yerdle, ChompOn

Date joined Snapchat: January 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Manager, software engineering

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012)



Michael Murray is a veteran member of Snapchat's product design team.

Michael Murray. play

Michael Murray.

(LinkedIn)

Where he worked before: GonnaBe, Clear-Media

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Product designer

Attended: Notre Dame (class of 2011)



Diana Lee is a software engineer at Snapchat.

Diana Lee. play

Diana Lee.

(Snapchat)

Where she worked before: Intern at Endorse.com

Date joined Snapchat: July 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2012); Masters from Stanford



Nick Allen is another early product designer at Snapchat.

Nick Allen. play

Nick Allen.

(LinkedIn)

Where he worked before: Clinkle, intern at Autodesk

Date joined Snapchat: June 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Product Designer

Went to: Stanford University (2013)



Michael Duong is a software engineer.

Michael Duong. play

Michael Duong.

(LinkedIn)

Where he worked before: Motion Math, GigaBryte

Date joined Snapchat: August 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Software Engineer

Attended: Stanford University (class of 2011), Masters from Stanford (class of 2012)



Neda Yazdani is on Snapchat's partnerships team.

Neda Yazdani. play

Neda Yazdani.

(Snap)

Where she worked before: Google

Date joined Snapchat: September 2013

Current role at Snapchat: Partnerships

Attended: California Polytechnic State University (class of 2011)



Harish Doddi is now the cofounder of Datatron Technologies.

Harish Doddi. play

Harish Doddi.

(Datatron)

Where he worked before: Twitter and Oracle

Dates at Snapchat: June 2013-2014. Doddi worked as a software engineer for a year on the backend for the Snapchat's Stories feature.

Current role: Cofounder and CEO at Datatron Technologies

Attended: International Institute of Information Technology (2008), Masters in Computer Science from Stanford in 2010



Bobby Murphy is Snapchat's cofounder and CTO.

Bobby Murphy. play

Bobby Murphy.

(Snap)

Where he worked before: Joined Spiegel on Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: May 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CTO

Attended: Stanford University



Evan Spiegel is the cofounder and CEO of Snapchat.

Evan Spiegel. play

Evan Spiegel.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Where he worked before: Intuit; came up with Snapchat while he was a student at Stanford University

Date joined Snapchat: April 2011

Current role at Snapchat: CEO

Attended: Stanford University



