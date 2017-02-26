Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29

  • Published:

Here's a look at the invitation, which teases the new phone:

null play

null

(Samsung)

This will be Samsung's first major smartphone launch since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last fall. Since then, Samsung has released the findings of an investigation into what caused some Note 7s to overheat and explode and promised to perform rigorous battery tests on all future products.

As for the Galaxy S8, we've already heard a bunch of rumors about what it'll do. The phone is said to have a nearly borderless screen (the teaser image above appears to confirm that rumor) and no home button. It will also have a new digital assistant based on Viv, a startup founded by the makers of Siri that Samsung bought last year.

Top 3

1 Al Gore just sold $29 million of Apple stock (AAPL)bullet
2 Amazon keeps reminding us that it's the most dangerous company in...bullet
3 Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April — and...bullet

Tech

Greenpeace protestors attempt to unfurl a banner protesting Samsung at Mobile World Congress.
Greenpeace targets Samsung with protests at Mobile World Congress over smartphone recycling
The BlackBerry KeyOne.
The latest BlackBerry phone brings back the physical keyboard — here’s what it can do
null
The fight against Alzheimer's has suffered a hammer blow, and now everyone is pinning their hopes on a new approach
null
How psychedelics like psilocybin and LSD actually change the way people see the world