Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29

This will be Samsung's first major smartphone launch since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last fall. Since then, Samsung has released the findings of an investigation into what caused some Note 7s to overheat and explode and promised to perform rigorous battery tests on all future products.

As for the Galaxy S8, we've already heard a bunch of rumors about what it'll do. The phone is said to have a nearly borderless screen (the teaser image above appears to confirm that rumor) and no home button. It will also have a new digital assistant based on Viv, a startup founded by the makers of Siri that Samsung bought last year.