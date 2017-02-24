Samsung is still overloading the smartphone market

  • Published:

The year’s biggest trade show for smartphones, Mobile World Congress, kicks off next week, and there’ll be plenty of mobile gadgets on display.

One company that won’t make its usual splash, though, is Samsung. While Android’s biggest phone maker typically uses MWC to launch its flagship Galaxy S phone, all signs point to the company holding off for a month, and using the event to showcase a new tablet instead.

While that could be viewed as a setback, and while the Galaxy S8 is a crucial release for Samsung, it’s worth remembering that the Korean firm’s phone business is still about volume as much as centralizing around one high-end model.

This chart from Statista gets at the idea: Though Apple is in a dead heat with Samsung in terms of global market share, the former only released three phones in 2016, while the latter launched a whopping 31. That number is actually down significantly from where it was two years ago.

null play

null

(Statista)

Top 3

1 Uber engineer responds to sexism scandal: 'This is everyone's problem'bullet
2 Astronomers have found 7 Earth-size planets circling a dwarf star —...bullet
3 Fitbit discloses that it bought smartwatch startup Pebble for $23...bullet

Tech

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (left) with Anthony Levandowski (right).
Google's self-driving-car company has sued Uber for stealing its technology (GOOG, GOOGL)
scott frank
Why the guy who wrote the new Wolverine movie says working with Netflix was actually his best experience (NFLX)
Drug-resistant campylobacter infects the digestive tract and causes about 310,000 infections per year.
There's a growing threat that could kill 10 million people a year by 2050
Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber.
Uber investors blast company for failure to change: 'We have hit a dead end'