Samsung announces two new tablets, one of which runs Windows 10

Samsung announced two new tablets during its MWC event in Barcelona, and one of them can run the full version of Windows 10.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is a high-end Android tablet with special features centered around entertainment, and the Galaxy Book series vaguely aims its guns at the Microsoft Surface Pro tablet PCs.

They're nice devices, but we don't know how much they cost yet, so we can't accurately comment on how they compare against other similar devices.

Check out Samsung's new tablets:

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, which focuses on entertainment.

Turning the wheels in the Tab S3 is a Snapdragon 820 processor, which was used in the 2016 Galaxy S7, but should still be capable of running most apps and games perfectly smoothly. It'll also ship with Android 7.0.

It has a sharp, 9.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR to make HDR-compatible content look better than non-HDR content. It gives off richer colors, as well as better definition in dark, shadowy scenes.

It packs four speakers.

There are four speakers on the Tab S3 for better audio while watching videos and playing games. Samsung claims the Tab S3 knows how you hold the device and will "auto-calibrate" the speakers to output the nominal sound from the four speakers.

The Tab S3's back is made of glass, which makes it one of the best looking tablets we've seen. Yet, it's also a magnet for fingerprints smudges.

It took us a while to wipe the back down to remove the smudgy fingerprints for this photo.

On the back you'll also is a 13-megapixel camera, and the front dons a 5-megapixel camera, which should be perfectly sufficient for video calls.

Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Book 10 and Galaxy Book 12, both of which run the full version of Windows 10 and have "PC-like" performance.

The Book 10 has a 10.6-inch 1080p screen, but it doesn't come with Samsung's AMOLED display.

It runs Windows 10 and your apps with a 7th-generation Intel Core m3, which has two cores and runs at 2.6GHz.

It comes with 64GB of storage, which you can expand with up to 256GB a microSD card.

The Book 12 has a 12-inch AMOLED display with a taller 3:2 display than the usual 16:9 widescreen. Taller screens are great for viewing websites, which are oriented more vertically than horizontally. That said, 3:2 screens leave less space for sharing the screen with other apps.

The Book 12 runs on a more powerful 7th-generation Intel Core i5u. It's also dual core, but runs at a faster 3.1GHz.

Built into the Book 12 is 128 GB of storage, which you can expand with up to 256GB a microSD card.

However, neither of the processors in the two Galaxy Book devices can match up against the processors in the Microsoft Surface Pro tablet PCs.

They're not super powerful, but they ran Photoshop, a resource-hungry app, pretty smoothly.

Still, the 4GB of RAM on both Galaxy Book devices is a little on the low-end these days, and would only suffice for basic work. For me, 4GB wouldn't be enough for a regular work day.

On my computer, I'm running Chrome with 12 tabs and Slack, which is currently taking up 9GB of RAM, and that's a pretty light load, as I usually have more tabs, apps, and windows open. On paper, 4GB of RAM would mean I would experience slow performance while switching between tabs and apps, as the computer has to figure out how best to allocate the memory used up by my Chrome tabs and apps.

Yet, we still need to test the Book 10 to see how it fares.

Samsung also added its S Pen functionality to the the Tab S3 and Book series, which is similar to the S Pen functionality of the Galaxy Note smartphone series.

The S Pen functions on the Tab S3 and Galaxy Book series lets you make notes and scribbles on apps, which can be handy.

Samsung also introduced its Tilt feature with the S Pen, which can register the angle at which you hold the S Pen stylus.

It can be useful for drawing and painting shapes in apps like Photoshop. Samsung claims it's the first device to do so on any Windows 10 device.

The back of the Galaxy Book devices are made of premium metal, which looks and feels very nice.

It's amazingly thin and portable for a full computer.

The keyboard case acts as a prop for the Galaxy Books and has two settings for the angle at which it props them. Unfortunately, that doesn't compare to the Microsoft Surface Book's kickstand, which lets gives you far more angle options to prop the tablet PC.

Samsung hasn't revealed yet when the devices will be available, nor how much they'll cost.