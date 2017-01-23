Samsung 17 rumors we've heard about Galaxy S8, one of the biggest smartphones of 2017

Samsung's Galaxy S8, as it's expected to be called, is said to be announced within the next couple months, and we have a bunch of good rumors from reliable sources to share.

Most recently, one of the most well known gadgets leakers posted an image of the supposed Galaxy S8, leaving very little to the imagination of what it could look like.

Check out what we've seen and heard about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8:

This is allegedly the Galaxy S8.

Reliable gadgets leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer posted the below on Twitter, claiming it's the Galaxy S8.

We have no way to confirm if this is, in fact, the real deal, but it does line up with rumors we've heard...

The home button will be a little different.

As the leaked photo above suggests, the Galaxy S8 won't have a physical home button.

The home button may be embedded underneath the front glass panel, according to ET News. If so, it could look and work similarly to the new home button on Xiaomi's new Mi 5s smartphones (pictured above).

That means it could react to touch rather than using a mechanical button you need to physically press down.

There will be two models with different screen sizes.

There are a couple conflicting rumors surrounding the screen size of the upcoming Galaxy smartphones from Samsung, which I'll call the Galaxy S8 from now on.

One set of rumors claim the smaller model will have a 5.1-inch screen while the larger model will have a 5.5-inch screen, according to "industry sources" that spoke with the Korea Herald. However, the latest leaks suggest otherwise. GSM Arena allegedly obtained details about the upcoming Galaxy phones' dimensions form a case maker, and we could see the smaller Galaxy S8 model come with a large 5.7-inch screen. The larger Galaxy S8 "Plus," as it's being called, could have a huge 6.2-inch screen.

Despite bigger screens, they won't be much bigger than the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

The leaked photo, which was taken from Samsung's marketing materials, above also reinforces rumors from ET News that the Galaxy S8's display will have narrow borders.

In addition, Samsung released a couple of videos showing a mobile device with narrow borders, which hints at where Samsung's mobile design is heading.

If true, Samsung could fit a bigger screen into a device that's the same size as the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Both Galaxy S8 models might have curved screens, but some rumors say there will be a flat-screened model.

Sources to the Korea Herald claim both Galaxy S8 models will have curved screens, and there won't be a flat-screened model.

However, this particular rumor is a mixed bag, as the reputable SamMobile claims Samsung will indeed release a flat-screened model.

It could have a dual-lens camera.

ET News claims the Galaxy S8 will have a dual-lens camera, one of which will be 16 megapixels and the other 8 megapixels. A more recent leak from a known gadgets leaker on Chinese social media site, Weibo, claims the dual lens will have 13- and 12-megapixel sensors.

It's still unclear what functionality a dual-lens camera will offer on the Galaxy S8, as dual-lens cameras on other smartphones do different things. Our bet would be on a similar functionality as the iPhone 7 Plus' dual-lens camera, which can create background blur effects, as well as zooming into subjects optically rather than digitally.

Optical zoom is better than digital zoom, as it's actually moving the lenses to zoom into subjects. Digital zoom isn't as good because it simply enlarges the picture, resulting in less sharp and pixelated photos.

The front-facing camera could potentially be the best out of any smartphone.

According to ET News, Samsung will add the Galaxy S7's incredibly fast auto-focus feature to the front camera of the Galaxy S8.

If so, it means no tapping on faces to make sure the camera focuses correctly. That means you can take faster selfies faster, and they'll be better photos overall.

They will have powerful processors.

According to ET News, Galaxy S8 models destined for the US market will use a new chip from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 830. Other international models will use a version of Samsung's own Exynos chip.

Few details on these chips exist, but they'll surely be very powerful (and hopefully efficient).

Samsung might introduce an AI voice assistant that's similar to Siri.

Multiple sources, including the previously-mentioned gadgets leaker on Weibo and a Dutch Samsung Galaxy blog called Galaxy Club, claim that Samsung will include a smart voice assistant with the Galaxy S8.

According to Galaxy Club, Samsung's smart assistant will be called "Bixby," and could join the ranks of other smart assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

There are a couple good reasons this rumor seems plausible. First, Samsung bought the AI smart assistant company, Viv, in October 2015, which at least shows some sort of interest form Samsung in the smart assistant space.

Secondly, Samsung wouldn't want it premium flagship line of Galaxy devices to be left behind as the flagship without a smart assistant – the iPhone has Siri and the Google Pixel has Google Assistant.

The new AI assistant "Bixby" could use the Galaxy S8's camera for search results.

This rumor from SamMobile could give "Bixby," Samsung's rumored AI for the Galaxy S8, its own set of eyes through the phone's camera.

Instead of asking Bixby about something, you could potentially show it what you want to search for with the S8's camera. It's an interesting prospect, as neither Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant are tied into any cameras or camera technology.

There are conflicting rumors about the headphone jack.

On one hand, SamMobile claims the Galaxy S8 won't come with a headphone jack. On the other, leaks of case designs, allegedly for the Galaxy S8, suggest that it will feature a headphone jack.

It's a tough one to call, even when we're so close to the Galaxy S8's supposed launch. So far, only the iPhone and Motorola Moto Z phones have ditched headphone jacks to a mixed reception.

Yes, there are benefits to ditching the headphone jack, like forcing people to go wireless (which is a good thing). At the same time, it potentially means buying new wireless headphones or using a dongle adapter for your old wired headphones, which isn't ideal.

It'll likely use USB-C instead of microUSB.

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 7 with USB-C, which could indicate that the company is transitioning from microUSB to USB-C, at least with its flagship devices.

USB-C is the new standard that is slowly replacing microUSB for charging and data transfers. It can charge mobile devices faster than regular microUSB (without Quick Charge technology), but it can also be used to transfer data and stream video to external monitors as well.

It's expected to come with the same features that made the Galaxy S7 one the best smartphones of 2016.

While this is speculation that's not based on rumors, we're expecting that Samsung will include the water resistance that helped make the Galaxy S7 one of the best smartphones of 2016.

You might be able to connect the Galaxy S8 to a monitor to use like a computer.

There's talk about the Galaxy S8 coming with a feature that's similar to Microsoft's Continuum, which lets you plug in a Windows Phone to a monitor to use a light version of Windows 10 with a keyboard and mouse. The first hints of this came from allaboutwindowsphone.com, where the concept was seen during a Samsung presentation.

If the Galaxy S8 really does support USB-C, the ability to connect the phone to an external monitor could be a very real possibility.

It could have two speakers from a high-end audio company.

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy S8 may come with two speakers versus the traditional single speaker that many smartphones have, and they might be made by the high-end audio company, Harman. The rumor lines up nicely with Samsung's recent acquisition of Harman in November 2015.

It's not clear whether both speakers will be facing downwards, of if they'll be on the top and bottom edges of the phone for stereo sound like the iPhone 7. And GSM Arena doesn't rule out the possibility that Samsung could use Harman speakers for phone it'll release in 2018.

You'll be able to unlock it with your eyes.

According to ET News, Samsung will include a similar eye scanner as the Galaxy Note 7 in the Galaxy S8.

For the Galaxy Note 7, the eye scanner would have let you unlock your phone, as well as certain apps and folders for extra security.

It'll be announced in March and released in April.

Some rumors claim Samsung will release the Galaxy S8 earlier than its usual announcement during Feburary's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Yet, the reliable SamMobile spotted rumors from Korean news site Naver.com that claims Samsung may host its own event in New York City in March for a release on April 18.



