Peugeot unveiled a stunning concept car that can drive itself

French car manufacturer Peugeot unveiled a stunning concept for an autonomous future, on Monday.

Called the Instinct Concept, the vehicle is designed to learn from your habits to adjust the driving experience accordingly. For example, the car can access your calendar to know when you are traveling to an important meeting and will adjust the route to ensure you get there with plenty of time.

The Peugeot not only envisions a future where self-driving cars are ubiquitous, but one where people rely on the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Although consumers are beginning to adopt connected internet devices like Amazon’s Alexa, we have yet to enter a reality where everyday homeowners are connecting their lights and TVs to the internet on a mass scale.

But that’s the kind of reality the Instinct Concept is meant to thrive in. Peugeot outlines a world where your car talks to your smartwatch to see if you’ve met your fitness goals, and if not, will park farther away to increase the number of steps you take.

The concept comes with four different driving modes — two for active, manual driving, and two separate autonomous modes. If you still want to maintain control of the car, there’s Drive Boost or Drive Relax.

Drive Boost is for true, sporty driving where you want to be in total control for winding roads. Drive Relax, on the other hand, uses semi-autonomous tech like advanced cruise control to assist the driver.

As for the fully driverless modes, the car offers Autonomous Sharp and Autonomous Soft.

Autonomous Sharp is designed for efficiency, so the car will take the most optimal route to your destination. But Autonomous Soft is designed for a more relaxed ride — one where you may want to prioritize a more scenic or relaxing route.

The cockpit features a retractable steering wheel., a 9.7-inch display, and futuristic seats made with 3D mesh and leather. Peugeot said the car can get up to 300 hp.

The concept, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will also be shown at the Geneva Motor Show that kicks off March 9.