Peugeot unveiled a stunning concept car that can drive itself

  • Published:

Self-driving cars don't have to look weird.

null play

null

(Peugeot)

French car manufacturer Peugeot unveiled a stunning concept for an autonomous future, on Monday.

Called the Instinct Concept, the vehicle is designed to learn from your habits to adjust the driving experience accordingly. For example, the car can access your calendar to know when you are traveling to an important meeting and will adjust the route to ensure you get there with plenty of time.

Scroll down for a closer look at the concept:

The Peugeot not only envisions a future where self-driving cars are ubiquitous, but one where people rely on the Internet of Things ecosystem.

The Peugeot not only envisions a future where self-driving cars are ubiquitous, but one where people rely on the Internet of Things ecosystem. play

The Peugeot not only envisions a future where self-driving cars are ubiquitous, but one where people rely on the Internet of Things ecosystem.

(Peugeot)

Although consumers are beginning to adopt connected internet devices like Amazon’s Alexa, we have yet to enter a reality where everyday homeowners are connecting their lights and TVs to the internet on a mass scale.



But that’s the kind of reality the Instinct Concept is meant to thrive in. Peugeot outlines a world where your car talks to your smartwatch to see if you’ve met your fitness goals, and if not, will park farther away to increase the number of steps you take.

But that’s the kind of reality the Instinct Concept is meant to thrive in. Peugeot outlines a world where your car talks to your smartwatch to see if you’ve met your fitness goals, and if not, will park farther away to increase the number of steps you take. play

But that’s the kind of reality the Instinct Concept is meant to thrive in. Peugeot outlines a world where your car talks to your smartwatch to see if you’ve met your fitness goals, and if not, will park farther away to increase the number of steps you take.

(Peugeot)


The concept comes with four different driving modes — two for active, manual driving, and two separate autonomous modes. If you still want to maintain control of the car, there’s Drive Boost or Drive Relax.

The concept comes with four different driving modes — two for active, manual driving, and two separate autonomous modes. If you still want to maintain control of the car, there’s Drive Boost or Drive Relax. play

The concept comes with four different driving modes — two for active, manual driving, and two separate autonomous modes. If you still want to maintain control of the car, there’s Drive Boost or Drive Relax.

(Peugeot)

Drive Boost is for true, sporty driving where you want to be in total control for winding roads. Drive Relax, on the other hand, uses semi-autonomous tech like advanced cruise control to assist the driver.



As for the fully driverless modes, the car offers Autonomous Sharp and Autonomous Soft.

As for the fully driverless modes, the car offers Autonomous Sharp and Autonomous Soft. play

As for the fully driverless modes, the car offers Autonomous Sharp and Autonomous Soft.

(Peugeot)

Autonomous Sharp is designed for efficiency, so the car will take the most optimal route to your destination. But Autonomous Soft is designed for a more relaxed ride — one where you may want to prioritize a more scenic or relaxing route.



The cockpit features a retractable steering wheel., a 9.7-inch display, and futuristic seats made with 3D mesh and leather. Peugeot said the car can get up to 300 hp.

The cockpit features a retractable steering wheel., a 9.7-inch display, and futuristic seats made with 3D mesh and leather. Peugeot said the car can get up to 300 hp. play

The cockpit features a retractable steering wheel., a 9.7-inch display, and futuristic seats made with 3D mesh and leather. Peugeot said the car can get up to 300 hp.

(Peugeot)


The concept, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will also be shown at the Geneva Motor Show that kicks off March 9.

The concept, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will also be shown at the Geneva Motor Show that kicks off March 9. play

The concept, unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will also be shown at the Geneva Motor Show that kicks off March 9.

(Peugeot)


Top 3

1 Amit Singhal Uber's SVP of engineering steps down over sexual-harassment...bullet
2 BlackBerry KeyOne The latest BlackBerry phone brings back the physical...bullet
3 Apple Park Apple's $5 billion campus will officially open in April —...bullet

Tech

null
iPhone "X" The iPhone 8 could ditch Apple's current charger — for the same kind Google uses (AAPL)
null
Elon Musk: SpaceX is going to launch 2 space tourists 'beyond the moon'
A Snapchat sign hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 24, 2017
Snapchat Snap makes its Wall Street debut — in Twitter's annual report (SNAP, TWTR)
null
Universal Basic Income Bill Gates says it's too early for basic income, but over time 'countries will be rich enough'