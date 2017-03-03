People are holding onto their smartphones longer

  • Published:

Smartphones on average are faster than ever, the two-year contract is all but dead, and the upgrades between phone generations have, in many cases, become less stark.

Add it all up, and you get this chart from Statista, which shows how smartphone buyers across America and Europe are holding onto their phones longer. According to a recent report from the analyst firm Kantar Worldpanel, American users held onto their smartphones for an average of 22.7 months before upgrading in 2016, up by nearly two months from 2014. The difference is just as big in many major European markets.

The trend doesn’t quite carry over to China, however, where the smartphone market is still a little more fluid, online shopping is more prevalent, and lower-cost phones from companies like Oppo and Vivo are especially popular.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Jeff Dunn)

Top 3

1 2015 Dove P1 University of Lagos students build Africa’s first electric carbullet
2 Mohit Aron This founder left his $4 billion company before the IPO...bullet
3 Low Fertility Rate Spain just hired someone to solve its growing sex...bullet

Tech

Bill Gates knows what's up.
Bill Gates basically predicted the rise of Netflix and Facebook in a 1994 Playboy interview
The Amazon Echo Dot.
Amazon may release new ‘Alexa-powered’ devices that make phone calls later this year (AMZN)
null
NASA has a team that tracks everything astronauts lose in space
A rendering of a flying car Airbus is building as part of its Project Vahana — we have yet to see an image of the concept car that can be airlifted by a drone.
Airbus is reportedly planning to reveal a futuristic concept car that can be picked up by a drone