Next time you complain about wanting something on Twitter, you might just get it

Next time you tweet about being cold in the office, it's not a stretch that a sweater will be hand-delivered to you shortly thereafter.

Social analytics company SocialRank has spent the last few years helping brands and celebrities alike find their most valuable Twitter followers, whether it's ranked by number of followers or by people who engaged the most in their tweets.

It's helpful information if you're looking to find people who are already following you on Twitter, but companies want to know more than just who are their existing fans — they want to know people who might be fans of theirs in the future.

That's why the company is company is expanding into a new service, called "SocialRank Realtime."

SocialRank cofounder Alex Taub explains it like this: Imagine you're in an airport and stuck after flight delays. Lots of people might tweet angrily at airlines to make it right, but there's opportunities for more than just the airlines tagged in the tweets. A coffee company or souvenir store could offer furious customers a coupon to visit their store in the airport to pass time in the delay.

"It’s a little bit of a listening tool with customer service and customer care," Taub said.

Brands are already latching onto the idea of being the brand that solves customers' problems in a way that's better than just showing someone an ad. On the SocialRank dashboard, companies and brands have options like automatically dispatching an UberRush or sending a Postmate to the Twitter user's location to solve their problems, whether it's a sweater needed for a chilly office or a cup of coffee for a jet-lagged traveler.

"Every brand and agency is telling us we want to create these moments," Taub said.

Clothing brands Juicy Couture and Aeropostale have signed on as some of the first users as RealTime launches on Wednesday. Magic Mike Live Las Vegas will also be using SocialRank to find fans quickly and be able to target them directly, said Brian Schopfel, who is running digital strategy for the show.

"Using big data as more than a way to generate statistics is intriguing. Our team is able to hyper target current / potential fans using Social Rank Realtime and create a real relationship with them," Schopfel wrote in an email to Business Insider. "That's very important to us and truly embodies the spirit of the show."